WEBB CITY, Mo. — After falling short in a district championship game a year ago, the College Heights Christian girls basketball team is getting a shot at redemption.
Top-seeded College Heights cruised past fourth-seeded Verona 62-24 in the semifinals of the Class 2 District 12 tournament on Wednesday at Webb City High School’s Cardinal Dome.
The Cougars (25-2) will meet third-seeded Jasper (18-9) at 6 p.m. on Friday for the district crown.
“Getting back to a district championship has been a goal all year,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “We took it one game at a time and we didn’t overlook anybody. Our girls have worked hard and they’ve stayed focused on what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re excited to be back.”
In the other semifinal, Jasper beat No. 7 Purdy 59-49 to reach a district title game for the first time since 2016.
“I don’t know that our girls have ever been in any type of championship game before during a season,” Jasper coach Kent Anderegg said. “I know they’re really excited.”
CHC, 62-24
The 1-2 punch of Grace Bishop and Klohe Burk led College Heights to a convincing victory.
A junior guard/forward, Bishop scored a game-high 25 points on 12 of 14 shooting. Bishop, who scored 18 in the first half, is back in action after overcoming a recent leg injury.
“It’s so great to have Grace back,” Blankenship said. “She runs the floor so well and finishes well around the basket.”
A freshman guard, Burk added 21 points with three treys. The Cougars shot 51 % from the floor (26-of-51).
Junior guard Paige Bauer scored 20 to lead Verona (12-12). The Wildcats were limited to seven field goals.
Ignited by their defense, the Cougars scored the first 10 points of the game by converting turnovers into transition baskets.
“We rotated well on our press and our defense has been a focus all year,” Blankenship said. “We trapped well and got into the passing lanes.”
Bishop scored 10 points in the opening frame, and the Cougars held a comfortable 16-3 advantage entering the second quarter.
Burk’s short jumper, a pair of buckets in the lane by Bishop and then a trey from Burk extended College Heights’ cushion to 30-3 with five minutes left in the first half.
The Cougars held a 40-9 halftime lead and a 54-20 advantage at the end of the third quarter—even without Emmy Colin scoring a single point.
A standout senior point guard, Colin finished with five assists and two points.
“Emmy is so unselfish,” Blankenship said. “She doesn’t care how many points she scores as long as we win. She’s a great team leader. She just looks to find the open players, and our girls were finishing shots tonight.”
With last year’s season-ending loss to Wheaton in mind, Blankenship noted his squad is highly-motivated to achieve a different result this time around.
“This has been a two-year process for us,” Blankenship said. “Obviously, we wanted to win it last year. Getting to a district championship game last year with a young team was a big step for us. Now we have a lot of experience heading back into a district title game and we’re really excited.”
JASPER, 59-49
The clash between Eagles went Jasper’s way.
Up one at the end of the third quarter, Jasper outscored Purdy 19-10 in the fourth period.
“That’s two games in a row where we’ve won the game in the fourth quarter,” Anderegg said. “Our girls really wanted it. We made some defensive adjustments late, but a lot of is the heart and determination of our girls.”
Kristy Holliday led Jasper with 24 points, while Baylee Jeffries and Alexis Durman added 15 apiece. Jasper hit 17 of 26 free throws.
Kinsley Mattingly scored 13 for Purdy (5-21), while Dally Craig had 10.
A 3-pointer from Jeffries gave Jasper a 14-9 lead at the end of the first period. Purdy’s Craig buried a trey late in the first half, cutting her team’s deficit to 24-21 at the break. Purdy briefly took the lead early in the final frame before Jasper finished strong.
Jasper last won a district title in 2015 and finished as the runner-up in ’16.
College Heights handled Jasper 63-32 earlier this season.
“College Heights is a great team, but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Anderegg said.
