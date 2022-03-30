EXETER, Mo. — The College Heights Christian baseball team finished strong.
College Heights nearly overcame a five-run deficit but its rally fell short to Exeter 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon in Exeter.
The Cougars drop to 1-3 on the season.
After falling in an early 5-0 hole, Nicholas Brueggemann sparked College Heights' two-out rally with a three-run double to trim the deficit to two. The next batter, Ben Thomas, recorded an RBI double to cut the score to one for the Cougars.
Jayce Walker flew out to end the side.
College Heights threatened in the sixth as it loaded up the bases with two outs, but Kelton Welch grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.
The Cougars tallied seven hits in the contest. Thomas, Brueggeman and Caleb Evans each notched two-hit performances apiece.
Thomas, who was the starter, struck out two batters while allowing one run on two hits in his lone inning of work. Brueggeman fanned nine batters over five innings of four-run baseball in relief.
Exeter drew first blood with a run in the first, followed by four in the third to build an early 5-0 lead.
College Heights is at Verona at 5 p.m. Thursday.
