SCHEDULE
The final tally at the conclusion of last season showed just one win on College Heights Christian School’s record in its inaugural season.
But coach John Lucas and the Cougars saw more wins than that.
“Being a first-year program, the kids learned a ton about the game of football, how to play the game of football and how to compete in the game of football,” Lucas said. “The team was very successful with many victories both individually and as a team.”
Lucas said his interest in the head coach position only grew after one season of watching the efforts, progress and successes of his team. He noted that the support of the school and parents also made the first year better.
After the 1-8 finish, Lucas admits there were many challenges for College Heights but one in particular stood out.
“These athletes had limited exposure to a sustained strength (and) weightlifting program,” he said. “The physicality of football was the biggest challenge.”
A key for the Cougars in 2023 will be continuing to get stronger as a unit to avoid being undersized in matchups.
While size wasn’t a strength, speed and athleticism on offense played a role in the success of the team. Three of those players will be returning for this year as well.
“We’re not a big, physical team, but we do have some speed at the skill positions,” Lucas said. “The success we had on offense will improve the confidence as a unit to be successful.”
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Caleb Quade tallied nearly 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and hauled in 16 touchdowns. He was an all-district receiver as well as first-team all-conference wide receiver and honorable mention defensive back.
Logan Decker will be back under center for the Cougars in his junior campaign. Decker totaled more than 3,000 yards of offense with 2,160 through the air and 888 on the ground. Decker was a first-team all-conference quarterback, honorable mention punter and received an all-district selection.
As a freshman, Cannon Miller reeled in 745 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while also carrying the ball for 227 yards. He garnered all-district honors as well as second-team all-conference wide receiver and honorable mention returner.
Other key players returning to the gridiron for College Heights are Colsen Dickens (WR/DB), Matt Williams (OL/DL), Kye Miller (OL/DL) and Levi Durling (WR/LB). Offensive lineman Kaleb Kennedy and defensive lineman Caleb Hipple are expected to be key returners as well.
In order to see a bigger number in the win column in 2023, Lucas has his eyes on areas of improvement for the team.
“For us to be successful, we must improve our play up front on both sides of the football,” Lucas said. “The o-line and d-line must be fundamentally sound and disciplined in their techniques.
“We must also improve our physical play both offensively and defensively. Offensively, we need to be able to successfully run the football. Defensively, we need to improve our tackling techniques, plus be physical through contact.”
Another major implementation for the upcoming season has been the offseason weights program. Lucas expects this to make a big difference in the team’s overall physicality.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: @ Rich Hill
Sept. 1: vs. Orrick
Sept. 9: at Greenfield
Sept. 15: vs. Liberal
Sept. 22: at Appleton City
Sept. 29: @ Welch (Okla.)
Oct. 6: vs. Lockwood
Oct. 13: vs. Jasper
Oct. 20: vs. Paris
