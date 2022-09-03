JASPER, Mo. — The College Heights Christian and McAuley Catholic volleyball teams both performed well in the Jasper Invitational on Saturday in Jasper.
College Heights (5-1-1) finished as the tourney runner-up and went 4-1-1 on the day, while McAuley went 2-1-1.
In pool play, the Cougars defeated Sheldon (25-10, 25-11) and Golden City (25-19, 25-14) while splitting with McAuley (26-27, 25-18). Bracket play saw College Heights top Everton (25-8, 25-10) and Golden City (25-27, 25-20, 25-20).
The Cougars fell to host Jasper (13-25, 13-25) in the championship.
McAuley (5-5-2) topped Golden City (25-20, 25-23) and Sheldon (25-22, 25-17) and split with College Heights in pool play.
In their only match in bracket play, the Warriors fell to Sarcoxie (15-25, 16-25).
College Heights hosts Pierce City on Tuesday while McAuley plays at Northeast Vernon County.
