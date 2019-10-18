College Heights Christian's girls tennis team has lived up to preseason expectations.
"We were expecting a really good season because we were really tight with the top teams in our district last year and only graduated one girl," coach Scott Yount said. "We have four seniors in our top-6, so we had a lot of returning players, a lot of natural athletes and doubles teams who have been playing together for two or three years."
The Cavaliers went 12-0 in duals and won the team district championship for the first time in program history.
The district crown puts CHC in the Class 1 state tournament, but the Cougars certainly didn't have the luck of the draw on their side for today's four-team sectional. The Cougars play traditional power Springfield Catholic at 9 a.m. in Branson.
The Fighting Irish are 14-1 duals, losing 5-4 to Springfield Central, which is a Class 2 state participant. The Irish have finished fourth in the team state tournament the last three years.
The other sectional matchup pairs Forsyth (16-0) against Kansas City Barstow (7-5). The winners meet to decide a berth in the state semifinals next Thursday in Springfield.
The Cougars' singles lineup today has Taylor Dunham at No. 1, Grace Sanderson at No. 2, Tessa Greathouse at No. 3, Makenna Lewis at No. 4, Jem Kionisala at No. 5 and Jaira Glaser at No. 6. All are seniors except Dunham, a junior, and Kionisala, a sophomore.
Doubles matches will be played first, and the Cougars will have Lewis-Sanderson at No. 1, Glaser-Dunham at No. 2 and Greathouse-Kionisala at No. 3.
"We do have depth, and that has helped us," Yount said. "Any of our two girls could play the No. 2 spot on any given day. That's been a key for us. We expect our 4-5-6 to win their singles matches, and then we can get two more."
Young is finishing his fourth years as the CHC coach.
"The year before I cam, I don't know if they won a single match," he said. "I don't say that's a testament to me at all. They were in a rough patch. But we had a really good group of girls who have just begun to believe they can win. I don't know if some of them had a competive drive, but now they do.
"They always put God first. It's helped us to keep things in perspective. We try to be as competitive as we can be, but we also try to have fun. We'll work hard. If it's rained out, we don't bother to go to the gym. We'll go to the coffee shop and build team chemistry."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.