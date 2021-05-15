SARCOXIE, Mo. — College Heights Christian School advanced 14 entries to the MSHSAA Class 1 state track and field meet next Saturday at Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium.
The Cougars won six events en route to the girls team championship in the Class 1 Sectional 3 meet on Saturday at Sarcoxie High School.
Sprinter Addy Lawrence led the Cougars with victories in the 100 and 400 meters. Other College Heights winners were Grace Bishop in the 3200, Jayli Johnson in the 200, the 4x100 relay team of Johnson, Allie Fiscus, Lauren Ukena and Lawrence and the 4x400 relay team of Johnson, Kate Moss, Ukena and Bishop.
The CHC boys also won two relays — Derrick McMillan, Rolen Sanderson, Corban Thomas and Caleb Quade in the 4x800 and Ethan Ukena, Quade, Sanderson and Colsen Dickens in the 4x400.
In all, the Cougars qualified nine girls and five boys entries for state.
Complete results of the sectional meet were not available at press time.
CLASS 2 SECTIONAL
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Tiah Cupp of Sarcoxie swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles on Saturday as the Bears served as hosts for the Class 2 Sectional 3 track and field meet.
Cupp also ran on the winning 4x100 relay team along with Jocelyn Benito, Madison Chrisman and Mckenna Bass.
The Bears also won the 4x200 with Benito, Chrisman, Brooklyn Carr and Bass competing.
Payten Richardson of Miller won the 200 meters.
Christian Harter had a hand in all three Sarcoxie victories in the boys division.
Harter won the javelin and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team with Michael Misner, Terio Asterio and Antonioi Benito and the 4x200 relay team with Garrett Smith, Misner and Asterio.
Travis Sickles of Southwest (Washburn) placed first in the 1600 meters.
The top-4 finishers in each event advance to the state meet on Friday in Jefferson City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.