In preparation to launch an 8-man football program this fall, College Heights Christian had to start from scratch — quite literally.
“We didn’t even have footballs when we started,” first-year coach Travis Burk said.
CHCS announced the addition of football last December and hired Burk as the coach in February. Burk, who has a career record of 27-12 in head coaching stints at Oswego and Humboldt in Southeast Kansas, will be assisted by Josh Lucas, Kaden Decker and Andrew Campbell.
“We’re very excited to start a new program and we are very thankful for all of the parents and community support that has made this new football program possible at CHCS,” said Burk, whose last coaching stop was at Labette County three years ago. “Our superintendent, Dan Decker, has been instrumental in this addition and very supportive in every situation.
“Our athletic director, Phillip Jordan, has also worked very hard to make this all happen. The assistant coaches have been a blessing to me as they have been coming in early mornings for weights all spring and showing up all summer long. It takes a lot of work to start a whole new program from the ground up.”
And College Heights began that work during the spring with the addition of a weight room along with a plethora of new equipment. Burk also started teaching his players proper technique last spring.
The Cougars’ roster in their inaugural season is made up of three seniors, five juniors and three sophomores.
College Heights’ senior class features Curtis Davenport (defensive line), Noah Hipple (defensive line) and Derrick McMillian (defensive back). Juniors include Caleb Quade (wide receiver/defensive back), Colsen Dickens (running back, wide receiver, linebacker), Matt Williams (linebacker), Caleb Evans (offensive line) and Ky Miller (offensive line).
The Cougars’ three sophomores are Logan Decker (quarterback), Levi Durling (wide receiver/defensive back) and Tate Angel (offensive line).
“These athletes are great kids with amazing character,” Burk said. “They have great work ethics. Athletically, we have speed and the athletes are working hard in the weight room. They are quick learners which is good since football is all new for so many.
“Some have never played before, some have never worn pads or helmets before. Everything is new, but it is exciting. We’re excited to see the kids get better every day and compete at something new.”
College Heights has seven games scheduled for the 2022 campaign — four away and three home. The Cougars will play their home games at Joplin High School’s turf football field at JHS Athletic Complex.
New was a common word used by Burk as College Heights looks to instill consistency in its inaugural season as a football program.
“We have to learn how to play together, understand the game and learn all new expectations from the new coaches — all of those are going to be keys that will work together to help this new team and program be successful,” Burk said. “Consistency in the weight room, practicing and playing consistently are other keys to success for our team.”
