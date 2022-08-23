The College Heights Christian boys soccer team is coming off a solid 2021 campaign.
Ending the year with a 13-5 overall record, the Cougars made their first district championship appearance since 2016.
College Heights graduated three seniors (only one starter) from that squad. The Cougars are set to return the majority of that roster this fall with the exception of leading goal scorer Rolen Sanderson, who moved away.
“We had a pretty strong team last year,” College Heights coach Scott Yount said. “We were a young team, though. When we were on, we were on. The district championship got to us a little bit because of the pressure with the youth of our team. I’d say we are just as strong this year, maybe a little bit more mature. Even though we lost Rolen, we’ve got a lot of returning players back.”
It starts with sophomore Michael Parrigon, who plays attacking center mid or defensive center mid depending on the opposition’s strengths.
The Cougars will rely heavily on the leadership from senior captains Corban Thomas (left mid) and Ben Thomas (goalkeeper).
Also returning is senior Bo Sitton (right mid) and a pair of juniors in Jace Edwards and Brayden Youngberg. Both play the defensive center mid positions.
College Heights’ back line consists of Ethan Ukena (left defender, junior), Liam Nelson (central fullback, sophomore) and Derrick McMillian (right fullback, senior).
“We are really just missing one player from last year,” Yount said. “Rolen was a big loss because he was our leading goal scorer, but Michael could have contended for that position. He was injured for part of the season last year due to a groin pull.”
Having all that experience back will be extremely beneficial, Yount added.
“They just believe in the possibility of winning now,” Yount said. “I think our experience is going to help us a lot this season.”
As for team strengths, Yount’s Cougars have become unified as a group.
“We have become way stronger at passing the ball than three years ago,” Yount said. “About three years ago, we had some good dribblers. But it didn’t really translate to good teamwork. They are really strong at being more unified as a team. When you are a good passing team, other teams sort of get run ragged.”
College Heights hosts Laquey on Aug. 26 to open the season. Yount said the 2022 schedule features the addition of the College Heights Invitational set for Oct. 15.
“Our schedule is a little more loaded this year,” Yount said. “We are hosting our own tournament, so hopefully that gives us good experience going into districts just having a few more games on our schedule.”
