The College Heights Christian/McAuley Catholic softball team had a solid foundation already with a talented class of sophomores to lead the way.
All that was missing was an ace pitcher and another big bat.
The Cougars became a well-rounded squad when pitcher Maddy Colin and position player Kloee Williamson joined the team and made instant impacts as freshman.
And what followed was a remarkable turnaround for College Heights, which went 18-4 in 2021 and won a district title. The Cougars came just two runs shy of reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history.
“Those girls are all athletic,” College Heights coach Mike Howard said. “We knew all they needed was some pieces here and there and really put it together last year. It was one of those seasons where we played exceptionally well. I’m proud of the way they performed.”
College Heights graduated three seniors from last season’s team, including catcher Sarah Painter, first baseman Layne Jackson and second baseman Avery Good.
Colin, now a sophomore, is back after posting a 16-3 record with a 1.61 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched. The Ozark 7 Player of the Year punched out a video game-like 224 batters.
Not just a dominant pitcher, Colin hit .375 with 27 hits and 21 RBI.
“Maddy kept us in every single game and gave us a chance to win last year,” Howard said. “She was a phenomenal pitcher and has done this for a long time now. She was very comfortable stepping into that role as our leading pitcher.”
Williamson will transition to second base after an all-state freshman campaign. She hit a whopping .579 with 33 hits and a team-high 29 runs driven in.
College Heights features a slew of talented juniors in Addie Lawrence, Jayli Johnson, Aaliyah Perez and Lauren Ukena.
Lawrence slugged .387 with two long balls and 18 RBI last season. She will patrol center field for the Cougars.
Johnson, who led the team with 37 hits, eight doubles and four home runs, will transition to catcher after playing shortstop last season.
“She is very comfortable doing that,” Howard said. “She played catcher before for her travel ball team. She was huge for our team last year.”
Perez played outfield and third base last year. Howard said she will move to shortstop this spring.
Ukena dislocated her shoulder during basketball season, but she’s currently doing physical therapy and Howard hopes to have her back by the end of the season. She split time between shortstop and third last season.
“We’re not going to press her for any reason,” Howard said. “We want her to be completely healthy, so she feels comfortable in coming back.”
Top newcomers for College Heights include sophomore outfielder Kaitlyn Bates and freshman first baseman Libby Fanning.
“Kaitlyn Bates had some spot starts last year where she filled in,” Howard said. “She’s worked really hard and looked good this offseason, hitting the ball really well. Libby is a basketball player. She is their post player and is an athlete. She is a big girl and we are going to put her over at first base. She is really growing fast. I don’t think she’s ever played except in T-Ball before.
“A lot of these girls haven’t even picked up a softball before this year, but they are learning. It’s nice to have these veteran players who can coach at the same time and show them technique. They learn a lot from them by just watching them all.”
With unfinished business, the Cougars host Galena (Mo.) at 5 p.m. Monday to start the season.
"We've been itching to get back this year,” Howard said. “We want to take care of business this go around. It left a bad taste in our mouth. We are definitely chomping at the bit to get back in the (state tournament) and hopefully get to that next level.”
