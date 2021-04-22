LIBERAL, Mo. — For the third straight game, the College Heights Christian softball team run-ruled the opposition.
The Cougars (13-2) exploded for 15 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to earn a 18-5 victory over Liberal on Thursday.
College Heights' offense collected 18 hits in the contest. Seven players tallied two or more hits, and four drove in at least two runs.
Addie Lawrence, who finished 2-for-5, had with a home run and three runs driven in. Kloee Williamson produced three RBI on two hits and four runs scored, while Maddy Colin doubled twice and singled as she drove in three runs.
Aaliyah Perez added two hits and a pair of RBI.
Lawrence, the winning pitcher, covered the first 2 2/3 innings for the Cougars. Colin fanned nine batters over 3 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.
Liberal (3-14) finished with five hits, including two singles and a double by Ellaina LaNear.
College Heights plays in the Shelby Estep Tournament on Saturday in Marionville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.