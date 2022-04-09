CONWAY, Mo. — The College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball team went a perfect 3-0 on the day to capture the Conway tournament crown.
College Heights defeated Houston, Hartville and Conway by scores of 5-1, 5-1 and 10-3 on Saturday in Conway.
Ranked ninth in Class 2, the Cougars are 9-2 overall on the season.
Game one saw College Heights pick up 10 hits against Houston. Kloee Williamson led the way with a 3 for 4 performance with two runs scored, while Addie Lawrence had a hit and three RBI.
In game two, the Cougars tallied 10 hits against Hartville. Maddy Colin picked two hits and drove in three, while Williamson accumulated a trio of hits and produced three RBI.
College Heights was buoyed by a nine-run third inning in game three against Conway. Williamson went 3 for 3 with two RBI as she finished the day 10 for 11 with eight runs scored and three doubles.
Lawrence drove in three more runs in the final game.
In the circle, Colin started in the first two games. She registered a combined 25 punchouts (12 and 13) and allowed just two runs (one earned) with six hits on the day.
Lawrence started the finale and was the winning pitcher for the Cougars.
College Heights plays at Jasper at 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.