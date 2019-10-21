VOLLEYBALLCollege Heights triumphs
College Heights Christian School claimed its 28th victory of the season with a 25-7, 25-13 win over visiting Southwest.
The Cougars (28-1-1) were led by Emmy Colin with 12 service points, four service aces and nine digs, with teammates Addy Thomas and Lainey Lett adding 16 assists and seven kills, respectively.
College Heights will play East Newton at Granby at 6 p.m. today.
SOCCER
Cavaliers earn shutout win
Thomas Hershewe scored the first four goals of the game and added another in the second half to spark Thomas Jefferson past visiting Riverton 7-0.
Brock Conklin scored the only other first-half goal to boost the Cavaliers to a 5-0 advantage at intermission.
Luke Goodhope ended all scoring with his goal at the 67th minute.
Thomas Jefferson outshot the Rams 17-4.
The Cavaliers will travel to Springfield to play Greenwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
