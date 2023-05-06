MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Claudia Crowell played nemesis of College Heights Christian’s softball season on Saturday afternoon in Mount Vernon as No. 5 Pierce City topped the fourth-seeded Cougars 5-0 in a Class 2 District 6 first-round game.
Crowell pitched a complete-game shutout and began the scoring for the Eagles (14-9) with a two-RBI single into right field in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie.
"It felt really great. I, honestly, I was kind of nervous going into it, but once we started it just felt like another game," Crowell said.
College Heights (18-6-1) threatened to strike more than once early in the game but was unable to scratch across a run.
"Claudia (Crowell) is an actress in her other activities so I told her to take the stage and don't let it be too big for her," Pierce City head coach Ragan Blinzler said.
Crowell did just that with nine strikeouts, four walks and just four hits allowed.
"I think she really showed up, put the nerves aside and really took care of business. That's all you can really ask," Blinzler said.
In the home half of the second inning, the Cougars had Aaliyah Perez hit a high fly ball into left field that Eagles defender Faron Linn couldn’t get to, allowing Perez to stroll into second with a double.
Avery Schumaker reached base after a pop up on the infield was booted by Pierce City to put runners on the corners with two outs. Crowell got out of the jam by getting Emma Angel to ground out to shortstop Olivia Stanphill.
The Cougars had an opportunity again in the third when Kloee Williamson slapped a single the opposite way into left field to start the frame. Jayli Johnson followed her by laying down a bunt that she would turn into a single with her speed. Williamson wound up at third base after the bunt and then Johnson stole her way into scoring position at second.
"When we had runners on second and third with nobody out we had momentum," Coach Mike Howard said. "When we couldn't get those runners in we went flat from there and lost our momentum."
But Crowell settled in and got Maddy Colin to pop up to Savannah Haselwood for the first out. Then she fanned both Lauren Ukena and Addie Lawrence to get out of trouble once again.
"(Crowell) kept us off balance and she did a good job changing location," Howard said. "We didn't do a good job of staying disciplined. We swung at a lot of pitches out of the zone."
Colin was getting the job done in the circle early on as she was racking up strikeouts and had only allowed one hit as the fourth inning began. She retired the Eagles in order through the first three innings as she got Hailey Gripka to line into a double play to Emma Angel at first base. Angel caught the line drive and stepped on the base to get Trinity Witt out and end the top of the first.
Pierce City went three-up, three-down in the second and third innings as well.
"I saw a lot of responding," Blinzler said of her team. "In the game of softball there's going to be a lot of mistakes made. It's all about how you come back and answer those mistakes."
In the top of the fourth, the Eagles found a way to get some answers. Stanphill reached base on an error to get a runner on for the Eagles. Then, Gripka singled with a hard line drive into left field. Juli Lowe would find herself on base with another misplay from the Cougars to load them up. Atley Kleinman hit a grounder to third baseman Lauren Ukena who quickly threw home to get the force out.
That’s when Crowell came up to the plate and struck her single into right field to score Gripka and Lowe, making it 2-0. Abby O’Hara hit a hard ground ball through the middle to plate Kleinman and put the Eagles up three.
"Mady (Colin) was great today," Howard said. "The runs (Pierce City) earned were because of our errors, so she did her job. ... We just picked a bad time to have some miscues in the field. Any time you have six errors in a game and only have four hits, that's not a recipe for success."
Colin tallied 14 strikeouts in the game.
Pierce City added a run in the fifth and seventh innings to add to its lead.
The Eagles will meet Mount Vernon at 5 p.m. on Monday in a semifinal match.
