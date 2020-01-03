The College Heights Christian basketball teams rang in the new year on a high note, as both the girls and boys earned lopsided victories over Jasper on Friday night at Ozark Christian College.
Using a strong third quarter to turn a close one into a rout, the College Heights girls overwhelmed Jasper 63-32.
In the nightcap, the Cougars rolled from the start in a 73-37 blowout over the Eagles.
CHC GIRLS, 63-32
Coming off a two-week layoff, it took the CHC girls a little time to knock off the rust.
Up nine at halftime, the Cougars finally got going after intermission, as College Heights used a 22-6 third period to blow the game open.
“I was a little concerned with how we’d come out and play after a two-week layoff for Christmas break,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “We worked off the rust in the first half. We had a conversation at halftime, and then we woke up a little bit. We came out with a lot more intensity, and we got a lot of defensive stops. We got some steals off our press, and those led to some easy baskets.”
Senior guard Emmy Colin and junior forward Grace Bishop scored 13 points apiece to lead College Heights (8-1), while junior forward Catie Secker added 11 and freshman guard Klohe Burk chipped in 10.
Kristy Holliday scored 13 points, and Alexis Durman added 10 for Jasper (6-4).
The Cougars could never gain much separation in a back and forth first half, but Burk scored the final five points of the half, a hoop in the lane and a corner trey, to give College Heights a 28-19 halftime advantage.
Blankenship noted Burk gave his team a boost off the bench.
“She’s capable of knocking down those outside shots, and when she’s scoring like that, it takes the pressure off Emmy,” Blankenship said.
Ignited by a pressure defense and pushing the pace in transition, the Cougars began the third period on a 15-2 surge.
“We’ve been off for a long time, so it was just a matter of getting back to our pace,” said Colin, who also had six assists. “We were frustrated at halftime, and we came out ready to go in the third quarter.”
Colin scored 10 points during the one-sided third period, and the Cougars led 50-25. College Heights held a 30-point cushion early in the fourth quarter.
CHC BOYS, 73-37
The College Heights boys had some extra motivation in this one, as Jasper handed the Cougars a season-ending loss at last year’s district tournament.
“We were pretty upset about the loss to them in districts,” Cougars senior guard Connor Burton said. “We came out with a lot of intensity and fire tonight. We told ourselves at the beginning of the game that we needed to get them back for last year.”
The trio of Burton, Jacob Bogar and Miller Long combined to score 52 points to lead the Cougars, who hiked their record to 7-3.
The 6-foot-4 Burton led the way with 19 points, while classmate Bogar added 18 and Long, a sophomore, contributed 15 points. Burton and Bogar made eight field goals apiece, while Long had six buckets. Bogar finished with a triple double after recording 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Curtis Davenport also reached double figures with 10 points.
“Our team is super versatile,” Burton said. “Every player that we put on the court can guard any position and can score. I like our team a lot.”
The hot-shooting Cougars stormed out of the gates, scoring the first 11 points of the game before ending the opening frame with a 23-5 advantage.
A midrange pull-up jumper by Long extended College Heights’ lead to 29-9 with five minutes left in the first half. The Cougars used a 14-0 burst in the second quarter to take a comfortable 40-13 halftime lead.
College Heights continued to pour it on in the third period, and a wing 3-pointer from Bogar and a hoop in transition from Burton made it 60-28.
Cougars coach Eric Johnson missed the game because of an illness, with assistant coach Stephen Harrel leading the team in his place.
Jared Tidball’s 10 points led the way for Jasper (3-7), while Kyler Flenniken added eight.
Both College Heights squads travel to Diamond on Tuesday night.
