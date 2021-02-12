College Heights Christian boys basketball coach Eric Johnson will be the first to tell you how much of a luxury it is to have a scorer like Miller Long.
The senior poured in a game-high 32 points to aid the Cougars to a 60-47 win over McAuley Catholic on Friday night at Ozark Christian College.
A 1,000-point plus scorer in his prep career, Long made five 3-pointers, seven 2-point baskets and went 3 for 3 at the free throw line to help improve the Cougars’ record to 13-9.
“He forced some shots tonight, but he did a good job and got a lot of open looks off our offense,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “He’s pretty good at taking the ball to the basket and finishing. He has his nights where he’ll score 30 … and he’s just a good player. He’s difficult to defend. It is a luxury.”
Nineteen of Long's points came in the first half as College Heights built a 14-point halftime lead. His 2-point jumper just before the first-quarter buzzer gave CHC a 17-12 advantage, and he later closed the second period with an old-fashioned 3-point play when he was fouled on a made runner in the paint and converted his ensuing free throw to put the Cougars up 35-21 at halftime.
College Height’s 14-point cushion at the break was more than it needed to fend off McAuley (7-13) in the second half. The Warriors fell behind by as many as 16 points before climbing back to within 10, but they never managed to get within single digits the rest of the way.
The night marked both teams’ first action in six days after wintery weather canceled all games and practices throughout the week.
“It’s tough coming off of six days with nothing, especially after a tough loss to (Thomas Jefferson) last Saturday at our tournament (McAuley Warrior Classic)” McAuley coach Tony Witt said. “You could see it start to go downhill real fast. But it’s really big for us to show a little fight there in the second half and dig ourselves out of a hole.”
Back-to-back triples by McAuley’s Joe Staton Rocco Bazzano-Joseph made it a 54-44 ballgame with 2:56 remaining in the final period. However, the College Heights defense surrendered just one layup and a free throw from there as it closed the game on a 6-3 mini run.
“You want to be playing your best this time of year and peaking,” Johnson said. “We feel we are. We still have a lot of room for improvement and sharpen some things up on offense. But I think our defense has been doing a good job for us here in the last few games.”
Curtis Davenport added 14 points for College Heights, while Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black led the scoring for McAuley with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
CHC GIRLS 48, McAULEY 31
The College Heights girls team’s defense again proved to be a thorn in the side of McAuley Catholic.
A week after limiting the Warriors to a season-low point total in the championship of the Warrior Classic — a game College Heights won 57-29 — The Cougars again stifled the McAuley offense as they pulled away in the second half for a 48-31 win on Friday night.
College Heights held a two-point halftime lead before limiting McAuley to 11 combined points in the final two quarters. The Cougars went on to lead 39-25 at the end of the third quarter before posting its widest margin, 46-25, with 2:50 remaining in the fourth.
“Our defense was great again,” College Heights coach John Blankenship said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on and something we work on often. … Sometimes we struggle shooting the ball, but our defense always gives us a chance to win and play well.”
“The last time we stepped on the floor, they gave it to us pretty well,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “Not being able to practice all week, that really just stuck with me the entire week. … It’s tough whenever you’re playing a program like that to not be able to practice before.”
College Heights held a 9-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and had its largest lead of the first half when Kaynahn Burk converted a 2-point runner to put the Cougars up 18-10 late in the second period.
But it didn’t take long for McAuley to recover. Kayleigh Teeter scored five quick points with one 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to three points. And after a layup by Gliza Damaso and then a triple by Kennedy DeRuy, the Warriors had tied the game at 20 apiece with 14 seconds left in the first half.
However, the Cougars ended up getting the final say before halftime as Jayli Johnson converted a short floater as the second-period buzzer sounded, putting her team up 22-20 at the break.
Grace Bishop finished with a team-high 19 points for College Heights, while Jail Johnson added 10 points and Catie Secker eight points.
Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy paced the scoring for McAuley with 11 and seven points, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.