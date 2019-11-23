The College Heights Christian School boys opened their basketball season with a bang Friday in racing past visiting Sheldon 64-32 behind
the hot hand of sophomore guard Miller Long.
Long pumped in 29 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Sheldon, which also opened its season, fell behind 41-15 at halftime.
“It was a good opening game,” said College Heights coach Eric Johnson. “We got to play all 11 of our kids.”
The Cougars travel to Rich Hill for a 5 p.m. game Tuesday.
College Heights girls win
Junior guard Grace Bishop poured in 28 points and College Heights never trailed in opening its girls basketball season with a 71-37 victory against Sheldon.
“I was incredibly pleased,” said College Heights coach John Blankenship. “Our defensive pressure was very strong and that led to a lot of success for our transition game.”
Others scoring in double figures for the Cougars were Emmy Colin with 12 and Catie Secker 10.
Mahalia Swink and Madison Garren had 11 apiece, while Meckinzie McCartney netted 10 to top Sheldon, which trailed 47-18 at halftime.
College Heights travels to Rich Hill for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Prep roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.