College Heights Christian captured team championships in the boys division and on the girls side in the Ozark 7 Conference track and field meet Wednesday.
On the boys side, the Cougars won with 163 points. McAuley Catholic took second with 114 points and Thomas Jefferson is in third with 113.
College Heights won the girls with 208 points, while the Cavaliers finished second with 193.
The Cougars’ boys team totaled 11 event wins. Colsen Dickens had a big day, winning the 100-meter dash, 200 (in first section), 400 (in second section) and javelin.
Ethan Ukena won the 400 in the first section, while also being victorious in the long jump and triple jump. Caleb Quade took first in the high jump, while Matt Williams won the 200 in the second section.
College Heights won the 4x200 and 4x800 relay races.
Other area event winners included TJ’s Kip Atteberry (800 and 1,600), McAuley’s Michael Parrigon (3,200), TJ’s Elias Rincker (300 hurdles), McAuley’s 4x100 and 4x400 teams and TJ’s Jay Ball (discus).
On the girls side, College Heights had nine event wins. Addison Lawrence dominated for the Cougars, winning the 100 (in second section), 200, 400 and the long jump.
Lauren Ukena took first in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, while teammate Emily Winters won the 800. College Heights' 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams were also victorious.
TJ girls finished with five event wins. The Cavaliers won the 4x100 and 4x800 relay races.
In individual events, Nico Carlson won the high jump. Avery Hocker took first in the triple jump, while Alexis Stamps claimed the discus.
TJ also boasted a number of runner-up finishes as Sarah Mueller took second in the 800, while Gabriella Hiebert was second in the 300 hurdles, high jump and triple jump.
Hocker came in second in the long jump, while Lannah Grigg took second in the discus.
Other event winners included McAuley’s Kendall Ramsey (1,600 and 3,200).
This story has been updated to correct standings for the boys and girls due to a scoring error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.