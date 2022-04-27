College Heights Christian captured the championship in the boys division and Thomas Jefferson Independent claimed the title on the girls side in the Ozark 7 Conference track and field meet Wednesday at TJ.
On the boys side, the Cougars won with 183 points. The Cavaliers took second with 131.5, while McAuley Catholic was third with 126.
TJ won the girls with 223 points. That was just enough to edge College Heights with 220.
The Cougars’ boys team totaled 11 event wins. Colsen Dickens had a big day, winning the 100-meter dash, 200 (in first section), 400 (in second section) and javelin.
Ethan Ukena won the 400 in the first section, while also being victorious in the long jump and triple jump. Caleb Quade took first in the high jump, while Matt Williams won the 200 in the second section.
College Heights won the 4x200 and 4x800 relay races.
Other area event winners included TJ’s Kip Atteberry (800 and 1,600), McAuley’s Michael Parrigon (3,200), TJ’s Elias Rincker (300 hurdles), McAuley’s 4x100 and 4x400 teams and TJ’s Jay Ball (discus).
TJ girls finished with five event wins. The Cavaliers won the 4x100 and 4x800 relay races.
In individual events, Nico Carlson won the high jump. Avery Hocker took first in the triple jump, while Alexis Stamps claimed the discus.
TJ also boasted a number of runner-up finishes as Sarah Mueller took second in the 800, while Gabriella Hiebert was second in the 300 hurdles, high jump and triple jump.
Hocker came in second in the long jump, while Lannah Grigg took second in the discus.
Other event winners included CHCS’ Addison Lawrence (100 in second section, 200, 400 and long jump), CHCS’ Emily Winters (800), McAuley’s Kendall Ramsey (1,600 and 3,200), CHCS’ Lauren Ukena (100 and 300 hurdles) and CHCS’ 4x200 and 4x400 teams.
