WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ranked 10th in Class 2, the College Heights boys basketball team didn’t make a single three-point shot on Saturday against Liberal.
The Cougars didn’t need to.
College Heights turned a five-point lead in the second quarter into a 21-point lead by halftime and rolled to a 53-26 win over the Bulldogs in the 4 States Challenge at Webb City. The Cougars improved to 7-2 with the win and dropped Liberal to 2-5.
In the first half:
College Heights junior Caleb Quade scored all 12 of his points in the first half and had seven in the first eight minutes to help the Cougars to a 13-6 lead.
It was 13-8 early in the second after Liberal senior Matt Boehne scored, but then College Heights went on a 17-0 run to open it up. Senior Curtis Davenport had six points in the second quarter and senior Bo Sitton added four free throws as the Cougars went into the half leading 35-14.
In the second half:
Liberal managed just two points in the third quarter, on a field goal by senior Chase Ray. Junior Luke Bott added two 3-pointers in the fourth, but the Bulldogs scored just 10 points in the final 16 minutes.
It was a 30-point game by the end of the third, and much of the fourth was played with a running clock.
Final stats:
Despite winning by nearly 30, College Heights had just two players in double figures: Quade had 12 and Davenport 17. But the Cougars showed off their depth, with eight players scoring in the game. Sitton finished with 8, Liam Nelson scored 4; Jayce Walker, Logan Decker and Ben Thomas each scored 2; and Noah Hipple scored 1.
The Cougars struggled at the free throw line, making 10 of 23.
Liberal’s Matt Boehne and Luke Bott each had 6; Kale Marti, Isaac Edwards and Chase Ray each had 4; and Payton Morrow had 2.
The Bulldogs were 0 for 4 at the line. Bott had two 3-pointers off the bench.
What they’re saying
“We made some adjustments and we found what was open. Our passing wasn’t very good there for a while but finally our zone — we got some steals off our press. That kind of changed it right there. Got some steals and got some layups. Amazing how many layups, how much easier that is. I don’t think we hit a three all night because we didn’t have to. I think the best part was when we came out the second half and had a good third quarter. When you get a big lead you have a tendency to go flat so I was proud of our kids for the third quarter there.” — College Heights head coach Eric Johnson.
“We’ve really had a frustrating start to the year because we only lost one senior last year and we had a good year. I don’t know what it’s been. I think it’s getting in our head a little bit and it’s just kind of a mental thing. We’ve really struggled to score this year. We’re shooting 32% on the year. I think we’re getting there. There have been two things wrong with us this year. We’ve struggled to score and defensively we haven’t been where we were at. I feel like today we did a good job defensively flying around so that part of our game is getting there. Once shots start to fall we’ll be okay. I wasn’t upset with the way we played, we just need to execute a little better on offense.” — Liberal head coach Travis Walton.
Up next
College Heights is off until the new year. The Cougars travel to Bronaugh (2-4) on Jan. 3. Their next home game is Jan. 12 against Pierce City.
Liberal will play St. Mary’s Colgan on Monday and host Diamond (1-8) on Tuesday.
