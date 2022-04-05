College Heights Christian scored eight runs in the opening frame and never looked back in a 15-0 win over McAuley Catholic on Tuesday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Cougars improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Ozark 7 play.
After grabbing an early 8-0 lead, College Heights added two more in the second to take a 10-0 lead and completed the run-rule with five runs in the third.
The Cougars finished with seven hits in the contest. Jayce Walker led the way with a 2 for 2 performance with three driven in, while Ben Thomas collected a hit and drove in two.
Kelton Welch posted a 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Thomas, who drew the starter, picked up the victory after hurling three shutout frames for College Heights. He struck out three batters.
McAuley (2-1, 1-1 Ozark 7) tallied three hits — Michael Parrigon, Kendall Jones and Kable Reichardt all had singles.
Reichardt took the loss for the Warriors.
McAuley plays at Wheaton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while College Heights hosts Pierce City at 5 p.m. Friday.
