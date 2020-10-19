A potential Class 1 District 8 preview lived up to its billing.
College Heights and McAuley Catholic are the top two seeds, and the Cougars earned a 3-1 victory over the Warriors in a Ozark 7 Conference matchup on Monday night.
But the Warriors made the Cougars earn it.
In four hard-fought sets, College Heights (19-3) defeated McAuley Catholic (13-12) 25-11, 27-29, 25-14 and 25-17 inside McAuley Catholic’s gymnasium.
“That was super fun,” College Heights coach Mary Colin said. “I thought they were super aggressive. They rallied. They had great momentum. Even when the troops were down, they seemed to hold things together and keep battling back. That forced us to do things right.”
McAuley coach Darrian Haralson said she was proud of the team’s effort after missing the past two weeks because of COVID-19 issues.
“We played hard, and we played well,” Haralson said. “It was a tough loss. They really wanted to win that one. We were pushing, but College Heights is a really good team. The girls are tired because it’s hard to come off a two-week leave and come into a hard game. In the end, we got a little bit lazy and let them take it. That happens.”
The Cougars were paced by the senior duo of Lainey Lett and Catie Secker, who recorded 18 kills and 14 kills, respectively. Senior Sarah Painter dished out 43 assists while senior Avery Good led the team with 35 digs.
Senior Emma Woodford slammed seven kills as well.
Warriors senior Carmen Colson came up with seven kills, two aces, seven assists and 14 digs. Sophomore Lily Black tallied seven kills, seven assists and nine digs. Sophomore JoJo Wheeler finished with a team-high 28 digs.
College Heights led the first set 11-6 after Painter served an ace. The Cougars followed with a 14-5 run to take the opening set, punctuated by a kill from Woodford.
But McAuley fought back.
In perhaps the set of the night, both teams traded scores to seven. The Cougars followed with an 11-5 run for an 18-12 lead after Lett and Woodford combined for four kills in that span.
College Heights extended its lead to 22-16 later on in the set, but the Warriors rallied with an 8-2 outburst to knot the score at 24. After both teams had service errors, Black came up with a big kill to give the Cougars a 28-27 lead.
And Colson handed McAuley the set win after posting an ace.
“I think my team really wanted to win,” Haralson said. “We really wanted to win. We just couldn’t pull through in the end.”
College Heights rolled into the third set with a 10-4 lead — thanks to five kills from Lett. The Cougars followed with a 9-5 run to grab a convincing 19-9 advantage and never looked back, claiming the 25-14 victory.
In the fourth set, the teams alternated scores to seven. But College Heights grabbed the momentum following a 9-3 outburst, and its lead swelled to 16-10.
The Cougars clinched the victory after Secker came up with the block over the net.
“We have got some firepower and some really good, aggressive servers,” Colin said. “We had some serving errors in there, which we are not used to, and that messed with our flow. But they did a good job bouncing back.”
With two games left on the schedule, both teams return to action today as College Heights hosts Exeter (1-16-1) and McAuley Catholic goes to Pierce City (14-10-1).
"We have played nonstop for three weeks,” Colin said. “We want to finish (the regular season) strong, but we also want to rest and be mindful of our bodies so we are ready on Tuesday.”
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
College Heights, Thomas Jefferson and McAuley Catholic are all in the same district at Verona.
In quarterfinal matches on Oct. 26, fourth-seeded Wheaton faces fifth-seeded Verona at 5 p.m. Third-seeded Thomas Jefferson meets sixth-seeded Exeter at 6:15.
Top-seeded College Heights will play the winner of Wheaton or Verona in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Two-seeded McAuley Catholic will oppose either Thomas Jefferson or Exeter at 6:15.
The championship game match will follow after the semifinals, as Haralson hopes to get a rematch against College Heights for the district title.
“We are going to push our hardest and come into districts and hope and pray we get to play them,” Haralson said. “That’s our hope.”
