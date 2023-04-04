College Heights Christian School’s baseball team, with a seven-run second inning Tuesday, toppled host McAuley Catholic 11-5.

Ben Thomas struck out nine batters and walked three, allowing five hits, in pitching the entire seven innings.

Kelton Welch and Austin Miller each drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars, who hiked their record to 11-5.

Tripp Miller had two RBIs for McAuley, which committed five errors.

College Heights had 10 hits and three errors.

