The College Heights Christian softball team scored 14 runs in the third inning and never looked back in a 15-0 victory over Verona on Thursday night at home.
College Heights improved to 11-2 on the season.
Maddy Colin fanned nine batters over three hitless innings of work for the Cougars.
College Heights rapped 14 hits in the contest. Colin went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI, while Kloee Williamson, Jayli Johnson, Addie Lawrence, Kaitlyn Bates, Libby Fanning and Aaliyah Perez had two hits and two driven in each.
Lawrence and Williamson both doubled, while Perez tripled.
The Cougars host Lockwood at 5 p.m. Monday.
