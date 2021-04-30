The College Heights softball team ended the regular season in style, topping Wheaton 15-0 on Friday afternoon at Joplin Athletic Complex.
The victory clinched an Ozark 7 Conference title berth for the Cougars (15-3).
College Heights only needed three innings to produce all its offense.
Addie Lawrence and Kloee Williamson went a combined 3-for-5 with four runs scored, two doubles, a triple and six runs driven in. Avery Good, Ari Calandro and Maddy Colin added hits and each drove in two runs.
Colin struck out all nine batters she faced through three innings of work for the Cougars.
College Heights plays Sarcoxie at Mount Vernon at 6:30 p.m. Monday to open up play in the Class 2 District 6 Tournament.
