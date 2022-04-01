Runs were aplenty for College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) softball team.
The Cougars scored a combined 41 runs and defeated Wheaton by scores of 20-0 and 21-1 Friday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
College Heights improved to 5-1 and opens Ozark 7 play with a 2-0 record.
Game one saw the Cougars tally 15 hits. Addie Lawrence went 3 for 4 with five RBI and three runs scored, while Kloee Williamson collected two hits, three RBI and three runs scored.
Kaitlyn Bates finished 3 for 4 with three runs driven in, while Jayli Johnson went a perfect 3 for 3 with two RBI.
Maddy Colin hurled three perfect innings for College Heights. The sophomore struck out eight batters.
In game two, the Cougars finished with 14 hits. Colin and Williamson each went 4 for 4 with a combined five RBI, while Johnson drove in three.
Aaliyah Perez and Avery Eminger tallied two RBI apiece.
Lawrence was the winning pitcher in game two, hurling two innings of one-run ball. Johnson tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
College Heights plays at Miller at 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.