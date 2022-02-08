The College Heights Christian School girls basketball team used a balanced scoring attack Tuesday in defeating host Thomas Jefferson 56-43.
Libby Fanning led the way for College Heights, which held a 34-16 halftime advantage.
Others scoring in double figures for College Heights were Addie Lawrence with 14, Jayli Johnson 12 and Ava Lett 11.
Gabbi Hiebert topped the Cavaliers with 20 points.
College Heights (12-8) will play at McAuley Catholic Friday. Thomas Jefferson (5-14) will play at Exeter Thursday.
