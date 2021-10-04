College Heights Christian School used an even scoring attack to defeat visiting Parsons, Kansas, 6-1 Monday in boys' soccer.
Five Cougars scored goals as College Heights hiked its record to 7-3.
College Heights' Rolen Sanderson, with an assist from Bo Sitton, had the only goal for either team in the first half.
Michael Parrigon scored the first two goals of the second half with one goal apiece from Colsen Dickens, Hudson Clevenger and Max Sitton.
Antonia Aita had the sole Parsons' goal at the 76th minute.
The Cougars had 22 shots on goal, compared to 10 for Parsons.
College Heights goalie Ben Thomas collected 10 saves, while Aida had 16 for the Kansas team.
College Heights will host Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
