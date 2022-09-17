LAMAR, Mo. — The College Heights Christian volleyball team posted a 4-2 record at the Lamar Invitational on Saturday.
College Heights is now 13-3-1 overall on the season.
The Cougars opened pool play with 2-0 victories over Springfield Greenwood (25-12, 25-9), Liberal (25-20, 25-18) and Butler (25-19, 27-25). College Heights swept Lockwood (25-12, 25-21) to start bracket play, but fell to Diamond (19-25, 18-25) in the semifinals of the tournament.
In the third-place contest, the Cougars suffered a 2-0 setback to Jasper (25-19, 25-18)
College Heights plays host to Liberal on Monday.
