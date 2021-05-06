MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — College Heights Christian has added another achievement to its record-setting softball season.
Jayli Johnson and Layne Jackson combined to drive in five runs as the third-seeded Cougars upset top-seeded Mount Vernon 9-6 on Thursday night in the Class 2 District 6 championship game at Spirit of ‘76 Recreation Complex.
Coach Mike Howard’s Cougars (18-3), who have already set a program record for victories this season, won their first district championship. College Heights opens state tournament play next Thursday at Diamond. The Wildcats (18-2) nipped East Newton 9-8 in the Class 2 District 5 final at Clever.
Jackson and Johnson had one hit apiece, but they were productive hits. Jackson drove in the Cougars’ first two runs with a single in the third inning, and she hit a sacrifice fly during a four-run sixth inning. Johnson delivered the big blow during the sixth, a two-run home run to left field.
College Heights led 9-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, but the Mountaineers tallied three runs — one on Payge Evans’ single and two on Hadley Cornell’s groundout. Josey McChesney followed with a single before Maddy Colin retired the last batter on a popup.
Colin gave up nine hits and five earned runs, struck out eight batters and walked none. Mountaineers pitcher Harley Daniels fanned nine and walked none while allowing 13 hits and six earned runs.
Kloee Williamson and Addie Lawrence each went 3 for 4 to lead the Cougars’ 13-hit attack, and Avery Good and Sarah Painter each had two hits. Williamson scored three runs, one on the back end of a double steal.
Evans, McChesney, Kennley Weaver and Allison Burk all had two hits for Mount Vernon (18-6), and Cornell and McChesney each had two RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.