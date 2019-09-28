The Missouri Southern volleyball team hung tough in all three sets, but No. 14 Central Missouri left town with a 3-0 MIAA victory on Friday night at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Jennies topped the Lions 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.
The Lions fell to 8-5 overall and 1-2 in the MIAA, while the Jennies improved to 7-4, 2-1 MIAA.
Morgan Nash led the Lions with 12 kills and nine digs, while Shaylon Sharp contributed 10 kills and six digs. Janelle Brehm added nine kills for Southern and Emalee Lowe had 14 digs, while Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis handed out 33 assists.
Sydney Lierz recorded 19 kills for Central Missouri and Hannah Engelken added 10 kills and Ally Offerdah had 43 assists.
The Lions rallied in the first set to pull within two at 18-16, but the Jennies went on a 6-0 run to pull away for good.
In the second set, Central Missouri led 19-12 before the Lions scored seven of the next 11 points to get within four at 23-19. UCM led 24-22 when Lierz recorded the set-ending kill.
Lierz took over in the third set, recording four straight kills to give UCM a 9-2 lead.
The Lions host No. 11 Northwest Missouri at 1 p.m. today.
SOCCER FALLS
Northwest Missouri scored a pair of goals in the second half to upend Missouri Southern 3-1 on Friday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Southern (1-6) took the initial lead when Ashton Manwill found the back of the net off the assist from Brianna Marquez in the 39th minute.
Northwest’s Teagan Blackburn responded with a hattrick to pace the Bearcats (2-4-1). Blackburn tied the game with her first goal of the season in the 43rd minute. Blackburn scored again in the 48th minute before putting the game away with her final goal from 5 yards out in the 71st minute.
MSSU goalkeeper Riley Laver made six saves on 14 total shots faced in the match.
Southern hosts Missouri Western at 1 p.m. on Sunday to open MIAA play.
OZARK CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Ozark Christian’s teams posted a tie and a loss against Emmaus Bible College on Friday.
The Ambassadors’ soccer team played Emmaus Bible to a 1-1 tie when overtime was canceled because of rain.
OCC’s volleyball team lost in three close sets by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 26-24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.