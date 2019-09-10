For the second consecutive match, Missouri Southern’s volleyball team played a five-set thriller.
This time the Lions made the plays down the stretch and edged Drury 3-2 (13-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16) at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lions, who lost a five-setter to Southwestern Oklahoma State last Saturday night in the final match of the Holiday Inn and Comfort Suites Southern Invitational, improved to 4-1, one more victory than they had all of last season.
Fittingly the seesaw match against Drury (1-4) came down to a nail-biting fifth set that included 13 ties. Three times the Lions served on match point but the Panthers tied the match at 14-14 and 15-15 on Makina Wrattin kills and again at 16-16 on an MSSU serving error.
Missouri Southern’s Janelle Brehm, who had a kill and three block assists down the stretch, teamed up with Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis for a block and a 17-16 lead. Then Alicia Pickett and CC Pollard combined for another block for the match-ending point.
Brehm led the Lions’ play at the net with 25 kills and five blocks, and she made 16 digs. Shaylon Sharp had 12 kills, and Pickett had six kills and seven blocks. Setter Morgan Nash had 42 assists.
Defensively Emalee Lowe and Brooklynn McCain had 19 and 16 digs, respectively.
Wratten finished with 15 kills and eight blocks for Drury.
Missouri Southern travels to Dallas this weekend for the Dallas Baptist Pioneer/Patriot Tournament.
The Lions face Colorado Christian at 11 a.m. and Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. on Friday and Midwestern State and Henderson State on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
The Lions open MIAA play next Tuesday at Pittsburg State.
MSSU golf finishes 10th
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Missouri Southern’s Maggie Moore, from Seneca, and Kylie Carnes, from Carl Junction, tied for 17th place in the 21st annual NSU Golf Classic that ended Tuesday at Cherokee Springs Golf Course.
The Lions had a two-day total of 645, just two shots behind eighth-place Northwest Missouri and one behind Southern Nazarene. The Lions had a four-player total of 323 in the final round, one shot higher than its first-round score.
MIAA newcomer Rogers State won the tournament with 609, followed by Henderson State 613, Oklahoma Christian with 614 and Northeastern State and Harding with 616.
Moore and Carnes were tied at 156. Moore had a final-round 3-over-par 75 while Carnes shot 83 after a first-round 73.
Other second-round and final scores for the Lions: Kenzie Kirkhart 81-165 and Hannah Torres 84-168. Tabi Morrow did not play in the final round.
Aitana Hernandez of Northeastern State earned medalist honors, beating Marybeth Bellnap of Rogers State with a par-4 on the first playoff hole. Hernandez shot 75 in the final round while Bellnap shot a 1-under 71, the best round of the tournament.
The Lions return to action with the only MIAA points tournament in the fall on Sept. 24-25 with the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers MIAA Preview at Awari Dunes Golf Club.
