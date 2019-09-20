WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women’s volleyball team defeated MIAA foe Newman in four sets (20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22) on Friday night inside Fugate Gymnasium.
After dropping their opening set to Newman (0-10, 0-1 MIAA), the Lions (7-4, 1-1) jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the second set on a kill from Janelle Brehm. Southern pushed its advantage in the set to as high as 23-14 before settling for the 25-19 set victory.
The third set saw Southern open on a 10-0 run and lead 13-3 midway through. From there, Newman drew as close as nine (20-11) before a kill by Shaylon Sharp eventually capped the 25-13 set win for the Lions.
In the fourth, MSSU used a 7-3 run to take a 17-10 advantage. Newman trimmed the deficit to as close as two (19-17) before Sydney Dose logged a kill to complete the 25-22 triumph in the set.
Morgan Nash led Missouri Southern with 16 kills and recorded a .282 hitting percentage. She also tallied nine digs.
Brehm finished with nine kills and 15 digs for the Lions while Alicia Pickett had seven kills and Alyssa Diaz eight kills.
Southern returns to play next Tuesday in a nonconference matchup with College of the Ozarks.
OCC prevails
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ozark Christian College swept Union College 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-23) on Friday.
The Ambassadors (3-7) won their second straight match. They have another road match on Tuesday against Kansas Christian in Overland Park, Kan.
SOCCER
Missouri Western 1, MSSU 0
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Griffons scored early in the first half in the MIAA opener.
Julia Stahlhuth notched her first career goal in the 13th minute, assisted by Keley Roe.
The Griffons (2-2-1) dominated the shots by a 19-9 margin in the first half and 28-3 for the match. Missouri Western had 11 shots on frame to the Lions' 1.
Missouri Southern goalkeeper Riley Laver recorded 10 saves.
The Lions (1-4) resume league play at 1 p.m. Sunday at No. 8 Central Missouri.
OCC 2, SWAU 0
KEENE, Texas — Ozark Christian recorded its second consecutive shutout and squared its season record at 2-2 by beating Southwestern Adventist University.
OCC is idle until next Friday when it plays Emmaus Bible in Dubuque, Iowa.
