Colon-Castillo receives praise in NFL debut

Before he took the field last Wednesday afternoon at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Trystan Colon-Castillo laid down his iPhone inside his locker with his phone battery sitting at a strong 80%.
But after he returned to the locker room following the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colon-Castillo’s phone was barely kicking.
“I had 190 some text messages and 80-90 some notifications on Facebook, same with Twitter,” Colon-Castillo said. “And my girlfriend jokes with me now telling me she doesn’t understand why I put my phone on airplane mode.”
Why was his phone swamped with so many notifications?
With both Matt Skura and Pat Mekari on the reserve/COVID-19 list, former Webb City football star Colon-Castillo started at center for the Ravens in Week 12 against the Steelers. Not only that, it was his NFL debut.
“I tried to get back with everybody as much as I could obviously being from that area,” Colon-Castillo said. “It’s a small town, but without a doubt, I wouldn’t be in this position without them. Just super grateful to be from Webb City and have that big community support. I’m really appreciative of it.”
The journey
On the walls at Webb City High School, there is a written saying: “You can go anywhere from here.”
For Colon-Castillo, that personifies his path to the NFL. The 22-year-old grew up in Webb City and helped coach John Roderique’s football teams to two state championships.
He went on to becoming one of the top offensive linemen in the SEC at Missouri, and on Wednesday afternoon found himself starting for the Ravens.
“It’s been a crazy, interesting journey to say the least,” Colon-Castillo said. “It’s been everything I have dreamed of and more. I have wanted this my entire life, but just to be out here living my dream it’s just unbelievable. I can’t even put it into words. All kinds of emotions. It’s unreal. I’m from Webb City, Missouri. I would never be able to sit here and tell you when I was in eight grade or a freshman that I’d be playing in the NFL. It’s something a lot of kids always dream of. Just to be in that small percentage, to be in the position I’m in — it’s just a blessing.”
Despite his emotions running high, Colon-Castillo said he did his best to enjoy the moment and wanted to embrace everything that was going on as his main focus was to beat the Ravens’ top rival.
“So, I needed to do my job and do my assignment to the best of my ability,” Colon-Castillo added. “I embraced it. I felt really blessed and grateful for the moment and opportunity. I’m just so happy to be playing football.”
And Colon-Castillo certainly took advantage of his first opportunity for Baltimore, playing every snap in a 19-14 loss against Pittsburgh. He also made a key block, paving the way for Gus Edwards’ one-yard touchdown run that gave the Ravens a 7-6 lead.
That block received praise from renowned football analyst Cris Collingsworth on national television.
“How about your third string center Trystan Colon-Castillo?,” Collinsworth said on air. “Watch him get underneath the defensive linemen and get that push right back into the end zone. He’s 315 pounds. I watched him at Missouri. Pretty good athlete. Big, strong and powerful guy… He showed it there.”
Colon-Castillo will forever remember that play.
“We are on the 1-yard-line and our whole entire mindset was we needed to get into the end zone,” he said. “That was dope because that was the first play that I’ve been on the field and it’s been a touchdown.”
His performance was not lost on Baltimore head coach Jim Harbaugh, either.
“Trystan … I thought he played a solid game,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “I thought he did a good job. There are plays that he’d like back certainly, but for his first start ever, he was good in there.”
For his debut, Colon-Castillo felt he played “all right” but said there is always room for improvement.
“I definitely want to play better. I’m not at all satisfied with how I played,” Colon-Castillo said. “There is always room for growth. It’s awesome to get the start and not a lot of people get to say they have started games in the NFL, but I want to do more with my career than to say I just started a game. The biggest transition has been the mental aspect of it. It’s way faster paced. In the NFL, a lot of teams do a lot of different things.
“The preparation before and having to actually understand everything that is going on ... at the end of the day, it’s also one of those things you just learn as you go. Thankfully, I have had some awesome vets on my team that have been super helpful for me.”
Joining exclusive company
Colon-Castillo joined pretty good company when he made his NFL debut, becoming just the second Cardinal to do so in program history.
The first was Grant Wistrom, who was an All-American selection while leading Webb City to two state championships.
Wistrom went on to become one of the most feared defensive linemen at Nebraska, helping the Cornhuskers compile a 49-2 record from 1994-97 with three national titles. He was taken as the sixth overall pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 1998 draft and won a Super Bowl just a year later.
Some say Wistrom’s success served as an inspiration for small-town athletes across the state. Colon-Castillo hopes his path to the NFL, just like Wistrom’s, will inspire young athletes as well.
“If it’s your dream, go for it,” Colon-Castillo said. “There shouldn’t be anything that holds you back. That is one thing I have noticed. If you look at any team in the NFL, there are men from every single type of background. Different places, went to different schools. There are people that played at this position in college and they are playing a completely different position now in the league.
“If you want it, go get it. There is no reason you should hold yourself back or limit yourself in any kind of way. Nothing’s guaranteed and nothing is ever given. You have to work for everything that you want, but without a doubt, if this is your dream and your goal — I know the kind of support you have from Webb City just playing under Coach Roderique and going to that school and having those teachers. … I know what kind of foundation is being built there to where there is no reason you can’t achieve your dream.
“Like I said, it’s on Webb City’s wall ‘You can go anywhere from here.’ And that’s all up to you and what steps you want to take once you leave that place.”
