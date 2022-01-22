CHEROKEE, Kan. — Columbus held a steady lead throughout in defeating McAuley Catholic 47-33 Saturday for third place in the Lancer Classic basketball tournament.
Katie Mooney, Lily Mooney and Grace Major each tallied 11 points to top the Titans, who led 25-14 at halftime.
Lily Black had 12 points and Kennedy DuRuy 11 to highlight the McAuley scoring.
Black also had 12 rebounds.
“We didn’t have one of our best games,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “We were just outplayed in almost all areas of the game. Columbus had a good game plan and they executed it well.”
McAuley (12-4) will travel to Wheaton on Tuesday.
