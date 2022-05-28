MANHATTAN, Kan. — Columbus's baseball team suffered a 10-3 setback to Wichita Collegiate in the Class 3A state championship game on Friday at Kansas State's Tointon Family Stadium.
The Titans ended the season as the state runner-up, which is the best finish in program history.
Wichita Collegiate benefitted from a strong start, plating across five runs in the first two innings. Columbus got on the board with a run in the third to trim the deficit to 5-1, but Wichita Collegiate pulled away with five runs in the fourth to build a nine-run advantage.
Wichita Collegiate tallied 10 hits. Ashtun Villagomez went 3 for 3 with two RBI, while Landon Ramsey added a pair of hits and two runs driven in.
Brady Hunt and Hayden Malaise had hits and two RBI apiece.
Ramsey earned the win for Wichita Collegiate. He surrendered two earned runs on three hits while striking out four batters and walking four.
Out of the bullpen, Drew Charbonneau punched out three batters over two scoreless frames.
The Titans wrapped four hits. Landin Midgett went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Kolt Ungelheuer belted a two-run home run in the sixth to account for Columbus' final scoring.
Cade Saporito suffered the loss. He allowed seven earned runs on four hits while walking three.
