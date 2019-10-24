Columbus football coach Blake Burns has an easy explanation for the Titans' turnaround this season.
"I have some pretty good kids," Burns said. "I'm not going to say we expected this. We came into the season knowing we had a good group of kids with some strong leadership and strong character. Being entirely honest — I know it sounds cliche — but we took things one week at a time, one day at a time, trying to build our confidence. And they kept improving day by day."
It's a showdown of undefeated teams tonight at 7 when the Titans visit Frontenac to determine the Class 3 District 1 championship.
"It's going to have a playoff atmosphere to it," Burns said. "Two 7-0 teams, one ranked No. 2 or No. 4 in the state, depending on what paper you look at. It's for the district title and the (unofficial CNC) conference title. We weren't expected to be here. We're going to go in and see what we can do."
Last season the Titans won just one game. They matched that total in the season opener with a 21-14 victory over St. Mary's Colgan, a game that proved to be a springboard to the season's success.
"We had to overcome ourselves and overcome Colgan a little bit," Burns said. "Once they realized they could play with teams like Colgan, who historically is very strong and very sound, I think we took off from there."
The teams have remarkably similar season totals.
Columbus' win over Colgan is the only game decided by less than two touchdowns. The Titans have scored 247 points and allowed 81.
Frontenac, coached by Mark Smith, also has one game decided by less than two touchdowns — 20-14 at Richmond (Missouri) in the season opener. The Raiders have scored 254 points and given up 65.
"(Frontenac) can do just about everything, and they do it well," Burns said. "They are pretty physical. They are very athletic, extremely well-coached. They can run it or pass it effectively, and defensively they are pretty solid at every level."
Regardless of tonight's outcome, the Titans will have a home game next week in the first round of the playoffs. Burns said that the game will be played on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Big 8 Conference
The wild, wild West in the Big 8 Conference will be decided tonight.
Cassville, Monett and Seneca all enter the final week of the regular season with 4-1 records in the Big 8 West. Cassville (7-1) visits Lamar (6-2, 3-2 Big 8 West) while Monett (6-2) and Seneca (5-3) have home games against Nevada (0-8) and McDonald County (2-6), respectively.
Earlier this season Monett beat Seneca, Cassville beat Monett, and Seneca beat Cassville.
The Big 8 East was decided last week when Mount Vernon won at home over Springfield Catholic. The Mountaineers (8-0) conclude the regular season tonight at Hollister.
Southwest Conference
Pierce City won last week's showdown over Miller 13-7 thanks to a touchdown on the game's final play.
The Eagles (8-0) will climb to 9-0 tonight as Pleasant Hope has forfeited the game because injuries and illness has depleted its roster.
It's the third consecutive undefeated regular season for coach Brad Hocker's Eagles. They have won 28 straight regular-season games since a 44-26 loss at El Dorado Springs on Oct. 7, 2016.
Kansas
Chanute and Labette County will decide the Southeast Kansas League championship tonight in Altamont.
The Grizzlies (3-4, 3-0 SEK) are coming off a 17-13 loss at Ulysses. Labette County's last win was 26-20 in overtime over Fort Scott.
Chanute (6-1, 3-0) has won five straight since a 41-27 loss to Pittsburg. The Blue Comets have outscored the other SEK schools — Coffeyville, Independence and Fort Scott — by a 77-48 margin while Labette County has a 99-70 margin.
While Columbus and Frontenac hold the top two seeds in 3A-District 1, the final two playoff berths are up for grabs. Third-place Galena (4-3, 2-2) entertains Parsons (2-5, 1-3) while Caney Valley (4-3, 1-3) plays at Baxter Springs (0-7, 0-4).
Colgan (4-3) plays host to Uniontown (3-4) to determine the 1A-District 1 crown.
Oklahoma
First place in Class A-District 6 is on the line tonight when Rejoice Christian (7-0, 4-0 A-6) plays at Commerce (5-2, 4-0).
Quapaw, Fairland and Afton have a chance to move up in the district standings as Quapaw (3-4, 1-3) entertains Ketchum (9-7, 0-4), Fairland (2-4, 1-3) travels to Colcord (6-1, 3-1) and Afton (3-4, 1-3) plays host to Oklahoma Union (4-3, 2-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.