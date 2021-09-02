So much for a cupcake opponent to start the high school football season.
Columbus and Frontenac, projected to be two of the top teams in the CNC League, square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Frontenac.
“It’s good to get an opponent like Frontenac in Week 1 so our kids will have to be focused in on the details of everything,” Titans coach Blake Burns said. “Frontenac is the same thing they always are — a very well-coached team, some tremendous talent on their offensive and defensive line, and their skill players are special athletes as well.
“Both teams have that target on their back a little bit. We’re supposed to be good, and we’ll find out probably around 9 o’clock Friday night how good we are or we aren’t in Week 1.”
It’s a matchup of last season’s opener, won by Columbus at home 25-6. The Titans went on to finish 8-1, being upset in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Frontenac was 6-5 and reached the playoff quarterfinals.
This year the Titans return 11 players with starting experience and four all-staters in running back Gabe Martin, defensive lineman Kody Schalk, linebacker Trent Smith and defensive back Jaxson Haraughty.
Martin rushed for 1,244 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
“I think Gabe has a little more maturity to him, understanding more of the nuances of the game,” Burns said. “He decided he was going to pack a little more weight this year and wants to carry more of the load. He’s going to get his share of touches. He’s a good running back for us.
“Jaxson Haraughty has had a good summer, that kid who can do different things from the quarterback position. Kody Schalk on the line has another year of experience and has kind of grown up for us. Landin Midgett is going to be playing safety for us and has had a good summer. and we have another quarterback who is a junior, Brett Hamilton, who is going to see some time on the field. He and Jaxson have been pushing each other at quarterback, and competition only makes you better. Both of them have grown from that.”
Commerce at Galena
The interstate foes meet for the second straight opener after Galena won 40-22 last year in Oklahoma.
“Commerce traditionally is very good,” Bulldogs coach Beau Sarwinski said. “They’ve been a tough, physical program for many years. They have a new coach in Coach (Logan) Cawyer, who’s been an assistant there. It should be a fun first game of the season. They are excited to get playing, and we are, too.”
The Bulldogs achieved their primary goal in last week’s jamboree — no injuries.
“Our kids were hungry, came out and played hard,” Sarwinski said. “We were able to play a lot of kids and get some film on everybody. When you’re practicing and pounding on each other, after a while you get tired of that. It’s nice to see somebody different. Your own kids know what you’re doing, so in practice they cheat. We call them ‘practice All-Americans.’ We have several of them.
“It’s been a really good fall camp,” Sarwinski said. “The kids have worked extremely hard through the heat. This bunch of kids are a blue-collar group. They really did a good job working for each other, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Commerce returns running back Eric Cunningham, who rushed for 845 yards last season. The Tigers plan to throw the ball more this season.”
Baxter Springs at RivertonThe rivals separated by only four miles clash in a season opener.
The Lions knew they would be fighting numbers, and they are expected to suit out 21 players on Friday.
“That makes it a little bit more difficult as far as conditioning for the game, especially if it’s pretty warm,” new Baxter Springs coach Russell Burr said. “It’s a challenge. We did not play in a jamboree because we can’t take the risk of getting somebody hurt.”
Riverton’s Johnny Mallatt, who has signed his 50th one-year contract to be a football coach, said the Rams scored 10 touchdowns in 18 plays against Uniontown, and each team had one touchdown when they faced St. Mary’s Colgan.
“We held our own with Colgan,” Mallatt said. “It was a pretty good defensive battle on both sides.
“We have a lot of starters coming back on both sides of the ball, but it gave us a chance to help those young kids learn the system. So it was a good fall camp for us.
“Riverton is a good team,” Burr said. “They are going to do things right, not make a lot of mistakes. Obviously it’s a big challenge for us, no question.”
“You always look forward to that opening game,” Mallatt said. “It’s a rival, and sometimes you like to get that rival game out of the way as soon as you can.”
