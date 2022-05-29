WICHITA, Kan. — Columbus, Riverton, Galena and Baxter Springs athletes competed in the Class 3A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State.
Columbus’ Kolt Ungelheuer highlighted area performers. In just his first season of track, Ungelheuer became a state champion as he won the high jump by clearing 6-8.
On the girls side, the Titans’ Montana Ohmart capped her season by finishing as the runner-up in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 25 seconds) and placing fourth in the 1,600 (5:27).
Trey Laurance took 11th in the boys 1,600 and 15th in the 800, while teammate Kody Schalk was 13th in the discus.
Riverton had a strong showing to cap the season. The Rams’ record-setting 4x100 relay team of Morgan Compton, Jacy Thomasson, Chloe Parker and Alivia Parker finished fourth with a time of 50:92 seconds.
Chloe Parker placed seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.13. Jenna Daniel and Alivia Parker placed 14th in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
On the boys side, the Rams 4x100 team of Leiam Tyree, Lake Crowder, Colton Thomas and Walker Terry took eighth with a time of 45.67. The Rams’ 4x800 team of Tyler Haywood, Michael Shepard, Dillon Leggett and Cole Kellogg was 13th.
Jamey Richardson was 11th in the javelin, while Leggett placed 14th in the 800. Thomas took 15th in the long jump and Jaxson Gantt was 16th in the 3,200.
Galena was paced by Matthew Hardee who placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.85. Randy Cockerel took 13th in the pole vault.
Kaylynn Charles was Baxter Springs’ top finisher. She placed 14th in the javelin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.