Last week, I told you about my unhappiness with the Missouri Southern softball team not being in the top 25 despite being on a six-game winning streak and sitting atop the MIAA standings.
The Lions sport a 26-7 record and are 11-1 in the conference now after adding two more wins last week over Fort Hays State to extend their streak to eight.
Was there any change in the NFCA Division II polls?
Hardly.
On Tuesday, the polls were updated and while Southern wasn't listed in the top 25, it was at least named for receiving votes. But it only received two.
The way the voting goes in these coaches' polls is that there are two coaches from each of eight regions across the country who vote in the polls. In the Central Region — the region MSSU is in — Central Oklahoma's Cody White and Southern Arkansas' Jason Anderson are the two voters.
I'm going to assume those are the two votes that MSSU received this week. Both of those teams should know this squad is deserving of a top-25 spot.
The Lions beat Southern Arkansas 6-2 in February and are vying for the No. 1 spot in the MIAA with UCO. Both the Bronchos and the Lions are 11-1 in conference play. The teams have not met yet this year.
If White and Anderson are not those voters, they should be. Giving teams in your region the recognition they deserve would be something you would want to do — I would think.
UCO is ranked fourth this week, Rogers State sits at eighth and was second when MSSU swept them at home, Washburn is 17th and is just 9-5 in the MIAA, and Southern Arkansas was 24th last week but fell out of the rankings this week. The Muleriders still received 18 votes to be ranked.
Why is a team that has beaten some of these teams and is even or better than the others in terms of record not getting the same love?
It's time to change that and it begins inside the region. Central Region teams should be pushing for a fellow regional team to be recognized. The better the region looks, the better your team looks.
Missouri Southern might just have one of the hottest pitchers in the country, to boot.
Senior Bailey Lacy is 5-0 in her last six outings with a save and sports an 8-0 record on the year. Lacy has pitched 30 1/3 innings during those six games and has only allowed one run during that span for a .29 ERA. She's surrendered 19 hits and six walks for a WHIP of .82. Her first three games were relief appearances and the last three have been starts. Each start was a complete-game shutout in a full seven innings.
The Hays, Kansas, native has totaled 37 strikeouts during that time. For the season, Lacy has a 1.98 ERA and a WHIP of 1.29.
Two votes is not enough for this team. The Lions host Pittsburg State Saturday with the doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. as they seek their ninth and 10th consecutive wins and more respect in the national polls. MSSU and PSU meet at Pat Lipira Softball Complex for their rivalry matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.