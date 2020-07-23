A late-game comeback attempt came up short for the Southwest Missouri All-Stars in a 5-4 loss to the Oklahoma Drillers on Thursday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium in the AABC 18-Under Connie Mack Classic.
The All-Stars fell to 1-1 on the week and wrap up pool play today at 4:30 p.m. against the DFW Twins Baseball Club at Pittsburg State University. Southwest is tied for second with the Drillers in the Pool F standings, while the Twins hold the top spot with a 2-0 record. Thunder Academy is fourth in the pool at 0-2.
At the conclusion of pool play, the top 16 teams in the tournament will advance to a championship bracket on Saturday.
“It obviously helps if we can go get a win tomorrow,” said Southwest coach Kyle Wolf, also the coach at Joplin High School. “They take the top 16 teams, and they also figure in run differential and runs allowed. So it’s a matter of going out and just playing good baseball. I think these guys will do that.”
After falling in a 5-0 hole through 5 1/2 innings, the All-Stars plated four unanswered runs to trim the deficit to one in the bottom of the seventh. However, a potential game-tying run at third was stranded as Drillers closer Korben Ford forced Cole Gayman to line out to the shortstop to end the game.
“It was just one of those games where our kids competed hard but seemed to hit balls hard right at people,” Wolf said. “And at the same time, they were hitting well-placed ground balls through the infield that scored some runs. So that’s just how baseball goes. Again, I thought our kids competed well.”
The Drillers steadily built their five-run lead as starting pitcher Braeden Jones kept the All-Stars in check at the plate for nearly six innings. The lefty from Geronimo, Oklahoma, limited Southwest to no runs and two hits through the first five frames.
“(Jones) didn’t try to overpower you or anything, but he threw the ball well,” Wolf said. “It took us some time to figure him out.”
“He’s not flashy, but he knows how to get the job done,” Drillers coach Bryce Scalf said of Jones. “His fastball is slow, his changeup is slower and he has a lot of ball movement. He’s just a competitor.”
It wasn’t until the sixth inning that Jones showed signs of waining on the mound, and the All-Stars took advantage.
Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the All-Stars with one out. And after Jones exited the game, Southwest plated its first three runs — the first coming on a bases-loaded walk, another coming on a passed ball, and the final coming on a hit-by-pitch with the bases again loaded — to trim the deficit to 5-3.
Matt Woodmansee of Webb City managed to pull the All-Stars within a run of Oklahoma on an RBI double hit down the left-field line in the bottom of the seventh. Woodmansee later took third to come within 90 feet of tying the game, but from there, the Drillers defense retired three straight batters with one groundout and a pair of flyouts.
“We practice at high levels and practice for moments like this,” Scalf said. “Our boys stayed calm, and that’s what teams are supposed to do. You have to keep fighting and never give up when things aren’t going your way. So I was proud of our guys. They did a great job on both sides.”
The Drillers totaled 11 hits and scored one run in the first, one in the fourth and three in the sixth. Brady Benedict finished 3-for-3 with two RBI, while David Herring was 3-for-3 with one double.
Devrin Weathers of Webb City went 2-for-3 with a walk to lead Southwest, which recorded four hits as a team.
All-Stars starting pitcher Alex Baker of Carl Junction limited the Drillers to one run and three hits in three innings. He struck out two batters and walked one.
Reliver Cale McCallister of Webb City surrendered four runs and eight hits while striking out three in the final three innings.
