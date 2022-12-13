The third-ranked Lions met No. 17 Central Missouri Tuesday night inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center and found themselves in a hole early in the fourth quarter.
That’s when Missouri Southern (11-1, 4-1 MIAA) found its offense. But the comeback fell one shot short as the Jennies closed it out and pulled off the 73-71 upset in Joplin.
Down 59-44, head coach Ronnie Ressel took a timeout.
“We were talking about getting points, sitting down on defense and stringing together some stops,” MSSU guard Lacy Stokes said.
Out of the timeout, the Lions found their shot. Kryslyn Jones dropped in a triple on the first possession. After one of those necessary stops that Stokes mentioned, Madi Stokes added a bucket on a quick turnaround in the lane to make it 59-49.
MSSU continued its run when Jones added another 3-pointer and Lacy Stokes followed it up with an and-1 layup to bring the team six points closer.
After seeing their 15-point lead quickly diminish to just four points, in a matter of a few minutes, the Jennies got to the basket and got a couple of easy lay-ins to extend the lead back out to eight at 63-55.
It was Amaya Johns’ turn to find the groove from beyond the arc. Johns lined one up from the top of the key and buried it. UCM answered with another quick layup. Johns and the Lions came back down the floor and as soon as the ball found the 5-foot-10 senior’s hands she fired it up again. It found the bottom of the net to make it 65-61.
On the next possession, Layne Skiles was in perfect position as she caught an offensive rebound and went back up with it. The shot was no good but Skiles was fouled and cashed in on both free throws making it a two-point game.
The Lions hadn’t been this close since it was a 27-25 game in the second quarter.
Central Missouri’s leader for the night, Brooke Littrell, added a layup to take the lead back to four for the Jennies. The Lions answered quickly as Lacy Stokes hit her fourth triple of the night — this one coming from the right wing to make it 67-66.
Littrell tallied 24 points and 16 rebounds and had a double-double by halftime with 13 and 10.
The teams traded buckets before Southern was forced to foul and send UCM’s Lauren Frost to the charity stripe. Frost went 1 for 2 on that trip and the Lions were down 70-68.
Coming out of a timeout, Lacy Stokes attacked the defense of Central Missouri and drew a quick double team with 18 seconds to go. Stokes kicked it out to Amaya Johns for a 3-pointer. The attempt was no good and the rebound went to UCM forcing another foul from the Lions.
Olivia Nelson made both charities for the Jennies to make it 72-68. With about eight seconds left, Stokes took the inbound pass and raced up floor for a quick stepback triple as the Lions never gave in.
“That’s what I love about this team,” Ressel said. “They don’t have any quit. That word is not in their vocabulary. They’re just going to continue to fight and make plays.”
Down 72-71 the Lions were forced to foul once again. This time, they were only left with 1.6 seconds on the clock. UCM’s Nelson missed her first attempt and made the second.
The inbound pass went to Lacy Stokes. She took one dribble and fired up a heave from near half court that was no good as the clock hit zero and the Lions’ 11-game win streak to begin the season came to an end.
MSSU shot just 37% from the field for the game and really improved that number with its 56% shooting in the fourth quarter. The Lions went 9 for 16 in the period and made six of their 11 3-point baskets. MSSU also finished a perfect 10 for 10 on free throws.
A tipping point in the game could have been rebounding. UCM won that battle 46 to 32. Which helped lead to the 12-8 advantage in second-chance points for the Jennies.
The Lions will be back in action after a two-week hiatus on Friday, Dec. 30, at home against the University of Illinois-Springfield.
UIS is currently 0-9 but will play two more games prior to meeting with Southern.
“Defensively, we have to do a better job,” Ressel said about his team moving forward. “I don’t think our defense was as good as it has been in the previous 11 games. We allowed them (UCM) to get where they wanted to, too easily.
“Offensively, we just have to knock some shots down. We had some good looks throughout the game. We just have to jump up and knock those shots down. If you do that consistently, you’re not going to get yourself in a 15-point deficit.”
ABOUT THE STREAK
MSSU’s last loss at home came on Dec. 16 of last year, also against UCM. Their last regular season loss was on Jan. 3 at Missouri Western.
The Lions had won 13 straight at home and 26 consecutive in the regular season.
