Paden Grubbs and Marionville went 6-0 inside the Southwest Conference in 2021 en route to an 11-1 season.
That group lost 13 starters and letterman and will see nine returning starters along with 15 letterman for 2022.
“I really like the depth of this team,” Grubbs said. “This is the deepest team I have had at Marionville. We don’t have as much experience as the last couple of years but I feel like the potential is there.”
“As coaches, we have to get them up to speed and make sure there isn’t a lot of thinking. We want our kids to be able to go out, line up and play fast.”
On offense, the Comets will be led by third-year starting quarterback Wil Carlton.
“Wil is a very gifted athlete, and a great competitor,” Grubbs said. “He has started at QB since his sophomore season and has been a big reason we have gone 23-2 in those games. We need Wil to continue to improve and continue to lead by example.”
Coach Grubbs sees his team’s depth as added competition and believes that — along with knowledge of the system — will help it be successful this season.
“Our kids know what we are trying to do offensively,” Grubbs said. “Execution has been a big part of our success the last two years. We need to continue this trend of doing little things well.”
“I like the depth we have at different spots that naturally kids will have to compete and produce to keep their job.”
ASH GROVE
The Pirates finished fourth in the conference last year and ended with a 7-4 overall record, 3-3 against the conference.
As coach Ryan Long and Ash Grove look to improve on that season, they’ll be led especially by one two-way player.
“Having Brook Mooneyham back for his third season at QB will be a great weapon both on the ground, as well as through the air,” Long said. “He will have plenty of weapons at his disposal. Nate Trammel will join Mooneyham in the backfield. Parker Crow and Elijah Morrison will be moved all over the backfield so we can get them the ball in different ways. While Cooper Burks and Brady Nicholson will share time on the outside.”
Long added that Mooneyham will “man the secondary from the safety postion”. The senior leader looks to take charge in his final campaign as the leader in both defensive backfields for the Pirates.
Mooneyham, Trammel, Crow, Morrison are four of seven returning seniors for Ash Grove. Two others are offensive/defensive linemen Austin Lowak and Payton Griffin. Riddoc Ferrior will be playing offensive line and line backer on defense.
“The athletes have been working extremely hard in the weight room this summer and are getting better and stronger every day,” Long said. “There is a lot of potential with this group of athletes this season. The key will be reaching that potential. We need to continue to grow and play for each other. The kids are extremely excited about the upcoming season.”
SARCOXIE
The Bears jumped out to a 4-0 start in 2021 before hitting a bump in the road midway through the season.
“Last year’s team did a great job of breaking the mode of us starting slow,” Sarcoxie head coach Russell Ellis said. “Unfortunately we had some injuries midway that hindered us in the later part of our schedule. That being said I really liked how our guys rallied behind one another and finished the season off with a winning record.”
Sarcoxie finished 6-5 overall and tied for fourth in the conference with a 3-3 record.
After losing five starters the Bears will be returning seven for the upcoming season.
Key seniors returning are quarterback Jaron Malotte, linemen Kobe Heinz and Kayden Triplett, wide receiver/defensive backs Ethan Lee and Tyler Hirtz and wide receiver/defensive lineman Carson Torrance.
“This team returns a lot of kids who have seen varsity time,” Ellis said. “We are extremely athletic and will have great team speed. Our staff will look to build on the previous year’s success and hopefully have something to show for it at the end of the year.”
PIERCE CITY
Brad Hocker’s Eagles will have seven starters returning after graduating six from 2021’s 3-7 finish.
“Some of our young kids had to play early last year and we took some lumps because of that,” Hocker said. “Those kids are hungry and ready to prove they can compete on Friday nights and not just on Monday nights. With the leadership of our senior class, I believe we can be competitive in every game on our schedule. Our kids are ready to surprise the conference.”
Zane Clayton and Clayten O’Hara will be two veteran leaders on the gridiron for Pierce City.
Hocker referred to O’Hara as the “heart and soul of our team.” While mentioning that Clayton is the “best defensive player we have.”
“We simply need to become a better blocking and tackling team and eliminate turnovers,” Hocker added about where his team stands. “Our kids need to learn how to compete and finish plays. I believe we have the kids here at Pierce City to keep the program at a high level. We need to develop a work ethic that is second to none and learn accountability. If we can do that, I think we will be successful. If we don’t do that, the year will be a failure.”
DIAMONDMac Whitehead brought the Wildcats to a .500 record in 2021.
After seeing losing seasons from 2017 to 2020, Diamond finished 5-5 last year and held a 4-2 conference record.
“Last year, I felt like we finally became a serious contender in our conference,” Whitehead said. “We have slowly been building the program from the ground up, and I felt like last year we took a big step in the right direction.”
“Last year’s seniors were freshman my first year here and to see them finish the season with five wins and to host a playoff game week 10 was huge for our program. It’s a testament to how hard our kids have been working during the offseason and also the commitment to getting better each year.”
Diamond returns eight starters. Four seniors and four juniors. With two more from each class returning with experience.
“We have a small group of seniors this year but they are very talented,” Whitehead said. “X-zontae Foster will definitely be a factor this year as a linebacker. Alex Brown and Clay Callis have both started 30 games and will bring experience and leadership to our offensive line.”
The Wildcats will be looking to new faces on the offensive side after losing “99% of offensive production to graduation” as Whitehead stated.
STOCKTON
The Tigers only lost five starters from last year and will be returning some experience in 2022.
After finishing 2021 with a 4-6 record and 4-2 inside the conference, coach Luke Rader is looking for his bunch to focus on improving themselves.
“Our biggest focus will be on ourselves this season. We need to focus on improving every day and making each other better,” Rader said.
Stockton will be returning 11 different upperclassmen that have experience on the football field and three sophomores that will join them with some experience.
“We return several pieces from last year,” Rader said. “Our depth should be a strength for us. The kids seem to have a better grasp on everything we are doing this summer now that it will be their third year in the system.”
Some key pieces will be meeting opponents at the line of scrimmage each Friday night. Junior Canaan Rutledge was a unanimous first-team SWC selection at offensive line in 2021. While Jarrett Schies, a senior, picked up first-team defensive lineman honors for the SWC.
MILLERThe Miller Cardinals and head coach Jerrad Hansen will be returning a pretty experienced unit after graduating just four starters from 2021.
Nine seniors will be suiting up for Hansen this year at postions like wide receiver, defensive back, running back, offensive and defensive line and line backer.
Sophomore Nate Hill will be taking the ball under center for the Cardinals and lining up in the secondary on the other side.
“(Hill) is a very intelligent football player that understands how to spread the football around and how to read a defense,” Hansen said. “I expect that he will get better every game.”
As Miller looks to bounce back from its 1-9 finish, improving every day is something Hansen hopes his guys can focus on.
“This year we will need to improve everyday. We will work very hard in all three phases of the game and will become a sound football team. We have a good core of experienced football players that have become stronger and faster and they are very hungry for success.”
