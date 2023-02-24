VERONA, Mo. — No. 2 College Heights Christian got off to a fast start in the Class 2 District 12 championship game against No. 1 Marionville at Verona High School.
But the Comets were able to overcome an early hole and win the district title with a 52-38 victory over the Cougars.
CHC held a Marionville offense averaging 62 points per game to just 26 points in each half. The Cougars were behind 26-18 at halftime.
In the second half, the Comets stretched their lead out to double digits on multiple occasions to only see the pesky Cougars battle back each time to make it closer.
But Gage Guerin hit three of his six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the sixth-ranked team in Class 2, according to MBCA polls, pull away for the win.
“Our big guys Koby Ghan and Hugh Eaton did a good job inside,” Marionville head coach Rob Guerin said. “They have a good post player (Curtis Davenport) and we were able to slow him down.”
College Heights’ Eric Johnson added that the Cougars did have a tough time getting the ball in to Davenport in the second half
All 18 of Guerin’s points came via the long-range shot. Marionville was led by Wil Carlton with 21 points. Blane Young chipped in 13 more.
College Heights saw senior Davenport lead the way with 11. Ben Thomas added 7 while Caleb Quade, Colsen Dickens, and Logan Decker had 6.
CHC finishes its season at 23-6 while Marionville moves on to the state tournament with a 26-2 record.
