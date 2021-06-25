As a redshirt freshman, Henry Kusiak showed steadfast improvements for Missouri Southern, and the results quickly followed.
But then at the 21-game mark in 2020, COVID-19 ended the season before he even had a chance to breakout.
"I felt like I was playing well, and then I was finally becoming comfortable at the plate and in the field," Kusiak said. "I don’t think I was the only one, either. The team was getting comfortable together and we were starting to hit our stride a little bit, but everybody was in shock and we were all confused with COVID.
“I remember going to the field the day it got cancelled and seeing Joe Kinder there sitting up on the bleachers by himself. The (senior) guys came back, but it was tough to swallow.”
By the time the spring semester concluded, lock downs due to the virus limited Kusiak, along with the rest of his teammates, with what they could.
“Tee work and basic lifts got old quickly, but it was all we had,” he said. “It was nice to get the body some rest because I have never really had that time before heading into the fall. I knew I could go all out and should be fine.”
And to say he went all out this spring would be an understatement.
A 6-foot-0, 185-pound third baseman, who prepped at Grant High School in Fox Lake, Illinois, put together a superb season for the 30-13 Lions.
In his sophomore season, Kusiak ascended into the cleanup spot in Southern’s batting order, and became a fixture in the middle of the order.
“At the end of 2020 if you told me he would be hitting in the middle of the order for us all year, I’m not so sure I would have believed that,” Southern baseball coach Bryce Darnell said. “He’s just a really good player, a super hard-worker. He has got a good demeanor for baseball, where he doesn’t ride highs and get down too low. He’s good at a lot of things, and nothing really surprises me with him.”
Kusiak wound up hitting .341 with 12 home runs and 41 runs driven in through 43 games for the Lions. He collected seven doubles and swiped five bags out of seven chances.
"He’s put in a lot of work with his swing and defense,” Darnell said. “He was spectacular at times defensively for us. We had a third baseman a few years ago named Richie Gorski, who was just an unbelievable defender. Henry’s that type of defender. He’s gained about 15 pounds since he’s gotten here, and is a big believer in the weight room. His work ethic has taken him a long way along with his natural God-given ability.”
To Kusiak, his 2021 success was somewhat of a surprise.
“My freshman year I was walking much more and hitting for average,” Kusiak said. “When I started slugging the ball well, I was a little shocked. Our strength coach, Coach B (Brian Burton), has been amazing. I knew I built up the strength for it. Once I was playing well, I just wanted to keep the team headed in the right direction which wasn’t too hard with the guys we have."
With his breakthrough spring now in the rearview mirror, Kusiak, who was going to be among several Lions to play in the MLB Draft League, is now starring in the Northwoods League with the Kenosha Kingfish — a town only 45 minutes from his hometown in Illinois.
MSSU pitching coach Quentin McGrath, the pitching coach of the Kingfish, connected Kusiak to the Northwoods League.
“I asked if he needed any guys for the summer and they offered me a temporary spot to start the season,” Kusiak said. “Now that initial 10-day offer has turned into half of the season. I’m extremely happy I reached out to play here.”
Entering Friday night’s action, Kusiak was hitting .211 with one home run and five RBI for Kenosha.
With teams spread out all across the upper Midwest, the Northwoods League is one of the top summer collegiate leagues in the country — right up with the renowned Cape Cod Baseball League. The teams play a 72-game schedule from late May to mid-August.
“The guys on this team are awesome and I’ve learned so much from them already this summer,” Kusiak said. “I feel like I have become a more knowledgeable baseball player. The Northwoods schedule is super busy and a grind, but it’s totally worth it for the skill and knowledge I feel like I have gained."
Darnell said Kusiak has also expanded his defensive versatility. He’s played outfield as well as third base.
“I had a pretty good spring and I felt good, so my idea was to learn as much as I could and find areas where I could improve,” Kusiak said. “I have definitely learned about myself as a hitter and where my weaknesses are. I have found some drills and cues that have helped me when facing different pitching.”
Kusiak is set to return to Joplin this fall, and his eyes are aimed at grabbing a leadership role on a team that's expected to feature a high-powered offense in 2022.
"We lost some vet guys who were big leaders on and off the field, so there are bound to be some holes there," Kusiak said. “The only goal I have is to become a better leader for this team."
"Henry's a guy that people look to, so definitely happy to have him back," Darnell said.
