Last week was a historic one for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
Not only did the Lions stun No. 2 Fort Hays State, but MSSU put down a proverbial exclamation mark by knocking off No. 14 Nebraska Kearney on Saturday afternoon.
It was the first time the Lions (12-5, 9-3 MIAA) picked up back-to-back ranked wins since the 2003-2004 season when they defeated then-No. 4 Emporia State and No. 9 Washburn. MSSU is the first team this season to take out both FHSU and UNK.
And the Lions may have just earned the respect head coach Ronnie Ressel was looking for ahead of last week’s action.
“I thought our kids believed in that,” Ressel said. “They believed they could win the ballgame. Our defense was really good against Fort Hays and found a way to win that one. Same thing against Kearney. Our defense was incredible. It was exciting to get wins like that against those two teams. They are really, really good. They deserve the rankings, for sure.”
Next up for MSSU, which has now won five straight, is a pair of home matchups this week as Rogers State comes to Joplin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Lions conclude the homestand with Northeastern State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
RSU comes into Wednesday’s action with a 7-12 overall record and 3-10 mark in the league to sit 11th. The Hillcats have been victorious in three of their last four games, but dropped nine straight contests prior to that stretch.
MSSU handled RSU 84-65 earlier this season on the road.
“Rogers State is playing better than they were earlier in the year,” Ressel said. “They are still getting the ball up and down the floor. They are still really aggressive defensively. For us, again, the key is going to be taking care of the basketball. We have to make sure we rebound the basketball, execute on offense because they are going to get out and be aggressive. It’s going to be an interesting matchup on Wednesday.”
With a 4-12 record and 2-8 mark in the conference, NSU enters Saturday against the Lions in 12th place in the MIAA. In their first matchup of the season, MSSU took care of business with a 78-62 triumph over the Riverhawks in Tahlequah, Okla.
“Northeastern was hit with a little bit of COVID (in our first matchup),” Ressel said. “Three of their guards were out. They played with the majority of their bigs. It’s going to be interesting to see how we respond with their guards out there. They have twins (Maegan and Morgan Lee) that play their butts off. They do a great job on the defensive end of taking things away. It’s going to be a big challenge as well against them.”
MILESTONE WATCH
A key note to follow is Lions’ 6-foot-3 sophomore center Madi Stokes. After blocking two shots against UNK on Saturday, the Cassville product took sole possession of second place in program history with 111 career blocks.
Stokes, averaging 1.63 bpg for her career, is eight blocks shy of the program record set by Zoe Campbell from 2017-2021.
