The Carl Junction baseball team graduated enough seniors to field an entire team plus a couple of reserves.
Despite parting ways with 11 seniors from last spring, head coach Jake Stevenson believes his team's work on the mound and in the field could be keys to their season.
"Defense could be a strength for us," Stevenson said. "It's important for us to throw strikes and command the zone and allow our defense to make plays."
The Bulldogs will bring back pitcher Kyler Perry, who spent some time on the mound for CJ last season. The senior is expected to be a utilized even more this year as a pitcher.
Other seniors who will join Perry working from the mound are Shane Diskin, Jordan Woodruff and Hunter Cantrell. Stevenson plans to give innings to many different newcomers to the varsity squad.
"We lose a lot of pitching from last year's class," Stevenson said. "We will throw a lot of guys this early on this year and just try to pinpoint where we're at."
The Bulldogs return seven different lettermen from their 2021 campaign. Perry, Diskin, Woodruff, Cantrell, Dalton Mills, Cole Wilson, and Arlen Wakefield all lettered for Carl Junction.
"Mills is a good defensive player with a good glove," Stevenson said. "He started every game for us at third base last year. He came on strong last year at the plate towards the end of the season. We look for him to be in the middle to top of our line-up and be a key player for us this year."
"Hunter is a player that loves being around the game," Stevenson said. "He shows up every day with a positive attitude and ready to work. Hunter had a good summer on the mound and we look for him to log some quality innings for us this spring."
With such a large turnover after graduating so many players, the Bulldogs look to sharpen their game in a few ways this year.
"We will work on commanding the zone as we begin establishing roles this season," Stevenson said. "We have guys that can hit but we need to see it consistently. We need to work on being consistent. I want to see it for a stretch of multiple games not just one."
As the Bulldogs work on their game, Stevenson wants to see his guys playing what he calls "the right brand" of baseball.
That brand includes being aggressive on the basepaths, getting runners in scoring position and taking advantage of those opportunities.
Speaking of opportunities, the young newcomers will be getting plenty of those in the coming weeks.
"We have a good group of guys who are ready to go compete who have worked really hard and are ready for the opportunities," Stevenson said. "They're excited to get opportunities to make plays, and if they can take advantage we should be OK."
The fifth-year head coach mentioned this being his largest amount of newcomers during an offseason since becoming the leader of the Carl Junction program.
The opportunity to command the zone begins on Saturday in Neosho. The Bulldogs meet Monett at noon and will play Neosho for a double-header right after that game.
The second game is expected to begin at 2 p.m. against the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.