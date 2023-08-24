COMMERCE, Okla. — The Commerce Tigers are looking to build on last year’s late-season momentum that turned a 2-4 record at the halfway point in their football season into a 7-5 finish, including a first-round playoff win.
Logan Cawyer, third-year head coach at Commerce, said his team returns a number of seniors and their leadership will be key to succeeding in 2023.
“I think our senior leadership will be huge this year,” Cawyer said. “We have about 14 seniors and they have all had great attitudes on and off the field. I think those guys want to change the culture a little bit and it’s going to pay off and trickle down to the underclassmen.”
In 2022, Commerce ended its regular season on a four-game winning streak, then went on the road to beat Pocola in the first round of the playoffs by a score of 39-24.
They lost a hard-fought contest in the second round at Stroud, 39-20, to end their season, but Cawyer said he saw good things from his players.
“Just watching the kids grow and become better as a team,” Cawyer said, “they started believing in themselves and went on a streak at the end of the season. We had some injuries early in the season and just seeing different kids step up and play hard was very exciting.”
Cawyer said among the returning seniors are Daniel Nino, All-District defensive lineman of the year; Cale Epperson, Oklahoma All-District A-7 defensive end of the year; and Jonas Reeves, All-District tight end of the year. Among the newcomers he expects to step up and contribute significantly to the team are senior receivers Gabe Martinez and Cesar Carillo, freshmen Kameran Ingram at quarterback and linebacker, Seth Bonham on the offensive and defensive lines, and Juan Gomez as a running back and defensive back.
“I think going back to some things that we have done in the past is going to benefit our kids really well,” Cawyer said. “I expect them to pick it all up and move forward in a positive direction this year.”
He said he hopes this team can build better chemistry and build it more quickly than last year.
“There were times last year we were undisciplined and didn’t have great attitudes,” Cawyer said. “I think our team is ready to make that change and it has showed in the weight room and in spring ball this year. Our program is built on tradition and I think these seniors realize that. They are all great young men and are ready to take that next step.”
Commerce opens its season at home against Sarcoxie, a team that beat the Tigers 30-13 in the 2022 season opener, at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25.
They hit the road against Woodland on Sept. 1 then return home on Sept. 8 to play Oklahoma Union before an open date on Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.