Two games scheduled for tonight — Sarcoxie at Pleasant Hope and Commerce at Kiefer — have been canceled because of COVID-19.
However, all four teams will still be in action tonight against new opponents.
Only in 2020.
It all started a week ago when Commerce informed Kiefer that it would not be able to play tonight.
"Our school was completely going by the (Ottawa) County color code puts out," Tigers coach Steve Moss said. "(Last) Friday our county was red, and our school when we became red was distance learning and no sports. So I had to let Kiefer know on Friday that we're not going to be able to play sports next week ... no practice, no games. So Kiefer went and found another game.
"On Tuesday night we have a school board meeting that changes our school policy. Now if we are red, we're only going to be A-B days, and we're not going to disrupt sports. We're still going to have sports. So I get on the phone and talk to about 50 Oklahoma coaches, Kansas coaches, Missouri coaches, Arkansas coaches, trying to find a game for this Friday so our kids can play.
"I had spoken to Russell Ellis of Sarcoxie — we had played him in the past — and asked if he knew of anything his way. He didn't on Tuesday night, but Wednesday afternoon Coach Ellis called. They just had someone cancel and would we like to play them. 'Yes, we would. That's perfect.' "
Ellis had heard from Pleasant Hope on Wednesday that its team was down to about 10 or 11 players because of COVID, so it would not be able to play the Bears. However, while that isn't enough players for an 11-man game, Pleasant Hope felt it could play an 8-man game. So its administration called Liberal, who had an unexpected open date when Appleton City had to cancel. As a result, Liberal will play tonight at Pleasant Hope in an exhibition game.
There's another unusual situation with the Commerce team, which will have five starters quarantined tonight.
"I'm quarantined," Moss said Thursday afternoon. "So I'm sitting at home while my football team is at practice right now. I was actually quarantined last Friday, this Friday and next Friday.
"My son tested positive. He lives in my house. We thought it was a 14-day deal, but the health department called and said my 14 days don't start until his 10 days are over. So I moved him out to an apartment we have in our barn so my days could start sooner. My 14 days started (Thursday), and I'm done on the 29th. I'm absolutely fine. I'm not sick at all. Knock on wood, it stays that way."
While Moss is in quarantine, he will not miss tonight's game.
"I'll be in my car, parked outside the field somewhere with my headset on," Moss said. "I did that last week, too (in a 40-18 win at Chelsea). I'm still quarantined. I'm stuck in my own car, but I get my headset and talk to the other guys. Coach (Logan) Cawyer is the head coach in my absence, and I trust him completely. He makes the decisions. I'm more there as an assistant and say I think this play is going to work or that play is going to work. I kind of try to stay out of their way."
Facing another road game, is Moss concerned that Ellis will not give him a good parking spot where he can see the game?
"We've talked about it, and I think he has me set up pretty good," Moss said with a laugh. "We played each other six or seven years ago, and we've been up to his his passing league that he hosts in the summer. We've become friends through that."
