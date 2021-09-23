As Neosho continues to improve under first-year head coach Brandon Taute, the Wildcats have found leadership in its seniors.
"The seniors have done a great job leading the team," Taute said. "They could have checked out a long time ago, but they've done a great job of taking the younger kids under their wing. ... the seniors are going all in and helping this program grow."
Neosho's game this week has been pushed back to Saturday night due to a shortage of officials on Friday. The Wildcats (0-4) host Nixa (3-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Nixa is coming off of back-to-back wins in weeks 3 and 4.
The Eagles rolled past Willard 49-14 in Week 3 and edged Republic 21-12 last week on the road.
Nixa's offensive unit has scored the ball well, including in a 42-point showing in a Week 1 win over Branson. But the Eagles' defense hasn't been anything to scoff at, either.
Likely their most impressive defensive performance was holding Joplin to 28 points on Sept. 9 at Junge Field — Joplin's lowest scoring effort all season.
"Just continue to focus," Taute said. "We've played multiple tough opponents already so this won't be anything new to us. I've told the guys we can't control what the team on the other side brings. ... We've have to do our job for 4 quarters."
Neosho comes in having lost to Branson last week 58-28.
The Wildcats threw the first punch of the game when running back Jared Siler took off for a 62-yard touchdown run breaking a tackle in the backfield and flying past everyone else on the way to the end zone.
Later in the first quarter, Siler would strike again to pull the score to 20-14 in favor of the Pirates. This time, for an 80-yard touchdown run on a sweep to the right side.
The junior finished with 171 yards on 15 carries.
Quarterback Evan Haskins finished 24 for 35 with 205 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Haskins threw two interceptions in the game as well.
As the Wildcats prepare for Branson on Saturday night, Taute has been looking for one thing this week.
"This week we've been talking with the boys about truly committing to the program," Taute said. "We've been trying to teach life lessons and talk about how important it is to stay committed because you're going to have days when you get older that you don't get the result you want but it's important to stay committed to what you're doing."
