The Ozark Christian women’s basketball team are ready for a fourth tournament in as many weeks.
“There’s always somewhat of nerves going into a tournament,” OCC head coach Kyle Wicklund said. “But I think the girls are ready to go. They’re amped up.”
On Wednesday night, the third-seeded Ambassadors will face No. 6 Campbellsville — Harrodsburg (10-14) to open play in the National Christian College Athletics Association at 8 p.m. inside the Multitpurpose Building at Ozark Christian College.
After closing its regular season on a 22-game win streak OCC earned top seeds in the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament and the Southwest Region tournament.
The Ambassadors extended that streak to 25 by clinching a conference championship and winning their opener in regional play with Dallas Christian College.
The streak ended when OCC met Champion Christian College in the Southwest Region championship on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Just one week later — in the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament — Ozark met Dallas again, and won again. Next, they met none other than Champion Christian in another championship game. CCC was able to get the better of the Ambassadors for a second straight matchup.
Now, in the NCCAA tournament, Ozark might just have to go through the Tigers again if they want to win a national title.
“We kind of have a mindset of ‘You did your job. You got yourself here, why not go ahead and take it home?’,” Wicklund said. “This year we’ve been fortunate enough to play in one conference championship, one regional championship, and one national championship. and now we’re competing in this national tournament. Let’s go take it home.”
Champion received the top seed in the tournament. The rest of the 8-team field includes: No. 8 Bob Jones University, No. 7 Trinity Bible College, No. 5 Grace Christian University, No. 4 Arlington Baptist University, and No. 2 Pensacola Christian College.
But first, OCC will have to get past Campbellsville.
OCC scores the ball at a higher rater than the Pioneers at 76.8 points per game versus a 68.4 average. The Ambassadors hold a much larger advantage on the defensive end. Forcing 22 turnovers per game, Ozark only allows 56 ppg while Campbellsville’s opponents have been scoring near 74 ppg this season.
“They’re a team that is very physical,” Wicklund said. “We’ve been trying to prepare just to match that physicality and try not to let them dictate their pace. We’re going to try and dictate our pace.”
Despite their below .500, the Pioneers are coming off of a Mideast Regional championship victory over Grace Christian two weeks ago.
This is will be the last weekend of play for the Ambassadors as they look to clinch a national championship.
“(The key) is just for us to stay composed,” Wicklund said. “Just for us to not get too caught up in the moment and just go out and do our thing. Play the game we know how to play. Work hard on the defensive end and go out and be confident on the offensive end.”
